Missing for 5 Years – King Walker and Diamond Bynum

July 25, 2020 is the 5-year mark in the missing case of King Walker and Diamond Bynum. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Gary Police Department in Indiana are still seeking the public’s help to bring home this missing boy and young woman.

In 2015, 2-year-old King Walker and his 21-year-old aunt, Diamond Bynum, vanished from a family member’s house in Gary, Indiana. The family was taking a nap and when they woke up, they realized that King and Diamond were no longer in the house. The family immediately began a search that hasn’t ceased to this day.

“King and Diamond have family that love them and miss them very much. We want to find them and we want justice for our missing children. Not a day goes by that my heart doesn’t ache for the loss of King and Diamond. July 25th is the 5-year mark and it is a reminder that we must never stop searching.” – La Shann Walker, grandmother of King Walker and mother of Diamond Bynum.

At the time of his disappearance, King was 3’0 tall, 34 pounds, and had dreadlocks in his hair. He has black hair and brown eyes. The photo below is an age progression image created by forensic artists as NCMEC to show what King might look like today at 7 years old.

At the time of her disappearance, Diamond Bynum was 4’8 tall and 238 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and walks with a limp. Diamond has a condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes delayed mental capacity. She would now be 26 years old.

“I just ask the public to look into their hearts,” says La Shann Walker. “What if it was their child, daughter, grandson or family member? They would want to know the answers.”

King and Diamond’s family is available for interviews, which can be arranged by contacting media@ncmec.org.

If anyone has information about King Walker and Diamond Bynum, you are urged to contact the Gary Police Department at 1-866-CRIME-GP, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.