MISSING: Aniyah Seawood, 14, Last Seen Monday

CBS 2 Chicago

Chicago police are seeking help finding a missing teen last seen Monday in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.

Aniyah Seawood, 14, was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of North Nordica Avenue. She was wearing a gray Puma t-shirt and blue jeans with ripped holes near her thighs and knees.

Aniyah also goes by Niyah. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Aniya has been diagnosed with depression and requires medication, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives Special Victims Unit immediately at 312-746-6554.

This article originally appeared on CBS 2 Chicago.