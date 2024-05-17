Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Miss Idella “Juneteenth” Grigsby-Figgures Honorary Street Naming Ceremony

An Honorary Street Naming ceremony will be held for Idella “Juneteenth” Grigsby-Figgures on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). The public is invited to the intersection of 11th & Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana for the unveiling. Family, friends and

IDELLA D. FIGGURES Age 84 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana, departed this life on Friday, November 19, 2004. She was the president of the African American Liberation Parade, founder of Juneteenth Day, currently working on a location for the African American Cultural Center. She was a retired employee of St. Catherine Hospital.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
