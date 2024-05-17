Miss Idella “Juneteenth” Grigsby-Figgures Honorary Street Naming Ceremony

An Honorary Street Naming ceremony will be held for Idella “Juneteenth” Grigsby-Figgures on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). The public is invited to the intersection of 11th & Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana for the unveiling. Family, friends and

IDELLA D. FIGGURES Age 84 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana, departed this life on Friday, November 19, 2004. She was the president of the African American Liberation Parade, founder of Juneteenth Day, currently working on a location for the African American Cultural Center. She was a retired employee of St. Catherine Hospital.