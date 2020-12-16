Minnesota Pardons Board grants Myon Burrell a commutation on his life sentence for killing of 11-year-old girl

Burrell has been fighting for his release, saying he is innocent and was wrongfully convicted.

By Ricardo Lopez, Minnesota Reformer

The Minnesota Board of Pardons, a three-person panel comprising Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, voted to commute the sentence of Myon Burrell, a 34-year-old man convicted in the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards.

Sentenced originally to life in prison with the possibility of parole, Walz proposed a commuted sentence of 20 years, which would release Burrell, who has served 18 years. Burrell will leave prison and serve the remainder of the sentence under supervised release, according to the terms of the commutation.

Burrell’s age, Walz and Ellison said, was a reason to grant him clemency. Burrell was 16 when Edwards was killed by a stray bullet during a gang shooting.

Burrell was among the 21 cases heard Tuesday by the pardons board, which considers requests twice a year from people seeking to be pardoned for past crimes if they can demonstrate they were wrongly convicted or are reformed and living as law-abiding citizens. They can also reduce sentences. Gildea, however, recused herself because of previous involvement in the case.

Walz proposed a 20-year commuted sentence, which Ellison agreed was appropriate. Neither said the commutation was a decision on Burrell’s innocence.

The Pardon Board hearing comes a week after a national panel of experts recommended Burrell be released from prison because “no fundamental goal of sentencing is served by Burrell’s continued incarceration.”

Burrell sought a pardon saying he was innocent, had been inadequately represented during his trial, and had an unfair trial and a prejudiced jury. He also said the sentence imposed was overly harsh given his age at the time.

Burrell said in his application that during his incarceration, he has been a model prisoner who has undergone a religious transformation and sought further education.

In his remarks, he also maintained his innocence. “Despite me being incarcerated for a crime I didn’t commit, I try to make the best of my situation,” he said.

“I’m not a perfect human being, but I have grown as a human being,” Burrell said, outlining how his religion has helped shaped him.

Burrell’s case has attracted national attention after an Associated Press investigation early this year raised doubts about whether he was wrongfully convicted. The case became an issue in the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination because Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney at the time of the conviction and highlighted the case in TV ads during her Senate runs to bolster her tough-on-crime credentials.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, whose office has reviewed the case, was against the commutation of the sentence and has held firm in its view that Burrell killed Edwards. His office recently offered a reduction of the sentence.

“This offer was made because, although Mr. Burrell’s guilt has been established, he was 16-years-old at the time of the murder and acted in concert with older, more experienced gang members,” his office said in a statement to the Pardon Board.

Jimmie Edwards, Jr., Tyesha’s father, did not support the commutation.

The recent report from the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law and the Innocence Project also raised questions about Burrell’s conviction, though they were unable to come to a final determination because they need more materials from the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

The report points to the possibility Burrell was set up by jailhouse informants in the Family Mob gang, which was in conflict with his own.

“The informants’ testimony was obtained through a series of extraordinarily generous plea deals of a type known to incentivize informants to provide ‘helpful’ testimony rather than true testimony,” according to the report.

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Reformer.