Minneapolis march begins three days of rallies ahead of George Floyd anniversary

By Krisiti Belcamino, Pioneer Press

Three days of events culminating with Tuesday’s anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd began Sunday with a march and rally attended by hundreds in downtown Minneapolis.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, an organization formed by Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd to seek police reform, said it will hold rallies in front of the Hennepin County Government Center for three days.

Bridgett Floyd spoke at Sunday’s rally.

“We are a god-fearing family,” she began. “Tuesday will be a year. It has been a long year. It has been a painful year. It has been very frustrating for me and my family … for your life to change within the blink of an eye. I still don’t know why.”

