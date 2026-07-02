Mourners pay respects to Minister Louis Farrakhan’s wife, Khadijah Farrakhan during visitation

Mother Khadijah Farrakhan’s white casket arrived at the Mosque Maryam in South Shore this morning nearly one hour before her visitation was set to begin.



The hearse from Leak and Sons Funeral Home slowly pulled into the parking lot at 8:55 am at the Mosque, where six pallbearers from the Nation of Islam waited to carry Khadijah’s casket inside.

Several police barricades and traffic cones sat on the corner of 74th and Stony Island in preparation for crowds of mourners who are expected to pay their respects over the next two days.

A steady stream of cars began filling up the Mosque’s parking lot in preparation for Khadijah’s visitation.



The life of the devoted wife of The Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan will be celebrated today and tomorrow, less than a week after the organization announced her death. She was 90. Details of her death were not released.

Today, Khadijah will lie repose at the Mosque Maryam, 7351 S. Stony Island, from 10 am to 8 pm. Her Janazah (funeral) will be at 11 am on Friday, July 3 at the Mosque Maryam. She will be buried at Oak Woods Cemetery in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

During her visitation, mourners the Crusader spoke to said Minister Farrakhan was not there as Khadijah lay in an open casket.



“Oh my God, she looked beautiful,” said Ina Carter, 70 from Bronzeville.”Her body was covered in a crème color with specs of gold with a scarf around her neck.She looked like a queen. It’s sad but I’m happy because she’s gone to be with the Lord.”

Carolyn J Ruff, 78, traveled to South Shore from Edgewater to pay her respects at the visitation. She plans to attend Khadijah’s funeral tomorrow as well.

”It’s a sad day but she was a great woman. I feel sad for Minister Louis Farrakhan. He’s like a father to everyone and Khadijah was like a mother. I will always be dedicated as a friend to the Nation of Islam.”

Another mourner said she appreciated images of Khadijah’s life shown on a flat screen near the casket.





Large crowds are expected at the services that will be grand in scale since the funeral of Ava Muhammad, the organization’s first female national spokesperson who died in 2022. Her service packed Mosque Maryam and Stony Island with mourners. In 2018, a funeral procession of over 250 cars traveled to Oak Woods Cemetery to bury Louis Farrakhan, Jr., where Ava Muhammad was laid to rest four years later.

The Final Call on Monday morning published a tribute on its website to Khadijah and her contributions as a devoted wife of Farrakhan.

“Known and loved by many, Mother Khadijah was a humanitarian, teacher, fashion designer and world traveler. She is remembered by the Nation of Islam as a “Mother of the Faithful,” defined, in her words, as: “Being true to your God and being true to your religion.”



Khadijah and her husband were married for 72 years before her death. According to the Final Call, Khadijah was born Betsy Ross, on November 26, 1935. On September 12, 1953, she married her childhood sweetheart, then known as Louis Eugene Walcott.



For decades, Khadijah stood by her husband side as he preached self-reliance, self respect and devotion to the teachings of Allah among Muslims and African Americans.

Their marriage produced nine children. Betsy Jean, Maria, Sister Donna, Louis Farrakhan Jr.. Joshua, Mustapha, Fatima, Khallada and Abnar. Louis Farrakhan Jr., died at 60 in 2018. Another son, Joshua Farrakhan, died in 2023. He was 64.

According to the Final Call, Khadijah helped her husband rebuild the Nation of Islam and the work of its founder, Elijah Muhammad. Khadijah also assisted with editing The Final Call newspaper, which was first published in the basement of the couple’s home in Chicago in 1979. According to The Final Call, “Minister Farrakhan said she was the first National Secretary, and she accounted for every penny!”

The Final Call also said Khadijah was a fashion designer who created uniforms for Muslim women of the Nation of Islam, including the special uniforms worn by the M.G.T. Vanguard class. She founded Newel Apparel, which manufactures the official uniforms of Muslim women, and she has represented the Nation of Islam in official delegations on the world stage, according to The Final Call.



Khadijah and her husband lived in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, less than a mile from Operation Rainbow PUSH’s national headquarters founded by the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. Together, Khadijah and her husband for decades led the Nation of Islam at the Mosque Maryam.

In a statement, the Nation of Islam said, “The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased).

“We thank Allah for the precious life of a loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad. Mother Khadijah will forever be cherished and remembered. May Allah give His unequaled comfort to the family as we mourn this tremendous loss and lift the family in our prayers and thoughts.

“Allah, there is no God but He, He gives life and to Him is our eventual return.”

According to The Grio, at the 1997 Million Woman March in Philadelphia, Khadijah took the stage after her husband organized the 1995 Million Man March in Washington D.C.

“A nation can rise no higher than its women,” Khadijah said. “We focus on women but cannot lose sight that we must rise as a family — men, women and children.”