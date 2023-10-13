Mini workshop for grant writing and entrepreneurship

Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland business, faith-based, and nonprofit professionals are invited to attend an informative workshop with topics on how to start, sustain, and fund their business, non-profit, and faith-based organizational endeavors. The workshop will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Brown Skin Coffee Roaster, 1921 West 25th Ave., in Gary, Indiana inside the County Market Plaza.

The workshop will be led by Kim Rumph & Dr. Janell Harvey. The two have a combined experience of more than 20 years working with business leaders and garnering funds for agencies.

Spacing is limited and registration is required. Those interested in learning how to start and sustain their business can register by calling or texting 219-805-0934 or 219-973-9304.

Contact: Kim Rumph or Janell Harvey of Rumph and Harvey Business Consulting at 219-973-9304 or 219-805-0934. Visit them online at: www.kimrumph.com or www.harveynpogroup.com.