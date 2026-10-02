Mind Power is required in these critical times

Why the struggle for justice requires action, not apathy

In the lyrics to the Godfather of Soul James Brown’s 1973 hit “Mind Power,” he opens with these words: “You know we’re dealing with a very critical and crucial time. Most critical and crucial time that I’ve ever witnessed being as young as I am.”

When James Brown wrote those lines, the nation was reeling. Americans watched the unfolding Watergate scandal, processed the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, and witnessed the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, an OPEC oil embargo triggered long gas lines and a punishing recession.

That same year marked the founding of the Heritage Foundation, whose early development was influenced by the business activism associated with the Powell Memorandum, which called on corporations to aggressively shape public thinking on business, government, and politics. Today, that legacy lives on through projects like Project 2025.

More than 50 years later, Brown’s opening words are just as relevant, perhaps even more so. The systemic challenges of 1973 echo loudly in our present moment, reminding us that injustice is tenacious, relentless, and unyielding. That reality echoes the warning in 1 Peter 5:8: “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith…”

It is why the African Apostle Paul reminded believers in Ephesians 6:12 that our struggle is not merely against flesh and blood, but against systemic powers and dark forces. And it is why Frederick Douglass famously testified, “I prayed for freedom for twenty years, but received no answer until I prayed with my legs.”

Resistance to fascism, demagoguery, and hate must be ongoing. A passive theology has too often taught people of faith to fold their hands and wait for divine intervention, forgetting that God expects us to act as advocates and activists for justice. Even Moses, when faced with the Red Sea and an advancing army, initially told the people to stand still. God quickly corrected him, commanding Moses to stretch out his staff and take action before the waters parted.

A careful reading of scripture reveals a recurring call: people of faith are called to be warriors and witnesses for equity, pushing back against powers that exploit people for profit and control.

As the legendary Vernon Johns, who preceded Dr. Martin L. King Jr. at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, used to say, “If you see a good fight, get in it.”

Ultimately, “Mind Power” reminds us that transformation begins in how we think about our lives and the lives of others. We can indulge lazy, lethargic thoughts that excuse inaction, or we can embrace the pursuit of justice, a beloved community where everyone has what they need in a nation that remains both the wealthiest and the greediest in history.

That requires true mind power.

Be vigilant, be authentic, and stay awake. Uhuru Sasa!

Rev. Dr. John Jackson

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.