Miller Lite to Ring in the New Year in Chicago with 34th Annual Free Rides

The Free Rides program is part of the company’s mission to promote alcohol responsibility and signifies largest program to date

On Dec. 31., Molson Coors will be ringing in more than just the new year — the company is ringing in their largest Free Rides program year yet. Molson Coors will once again be offering free mass transit on New Year’s Eve through the 2022 Miller Lite Free Rides program. To help Chicago residents responsibly celebrate one of the busiest nights of the year, free rides will be available on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) beginning on Dec. 31. Fare will be free of charge from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“As we usher in the new year, we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly by taking advantage of the free transportation offered through our partnership with CTA,” said Michael Nordman, Molson Coors senior manager of community affairs. “This year was monumental for our Free Rides program and we’re looking forward to ending the year strong with this New Year’s Eve tradition.”

The 2022 New Year’s Eve Free Rides program concludes this year’s annual program, with transit offered through 13 events in nine different cities across the country, including St. Patrick’s Day, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL season and World Series.

The Free Rides program is part of Molson Coors’ commitment to its community to promote alcohol responsibility by helping individuals celebrate safely. For more than three decades, Molson Coors has provided over 8 million people across the country with free transportation on major holidays and other significant celebrations. Since the program launched locally 10 years ago, over 940,000 people in the Chicago area have received free rides.

“Over the last 10 years, the Miller Lite Free Rides program has become a Chicago tradition and also helped ensure that thousands of Chicagoans get to and from their destinations safely,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We want to continue spreading the word so Chicago residents and visitors can take advantage of this option and make the most of their New Year’s Eve and ring in 2023 safely.”

In addition to Chicago, Molson Coors will also offer free rides on New Year’s Eve through its Free Rides program to residents in Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Phoenix.

Don’t wait until the ball drops at midnight to plan your ride home. Visit CTA’s website to review transit routes to ensure a safe ride home this New Year’s Eve.

