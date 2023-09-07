Miller Lite teams up with Chicago Transit Authority for Bears post-game transportation

Molson Coors’ Free Rides program offers fare-free route options after home opener rivalry on Sept. 10, promoting responsible celebrations

To kick off the 2023 season in Chicago, Molson Coors is providing free rides after the home opener against the Bears’ oldest rival in football, the Green Bay Packers.

Courtesy of the company’s Free Rides program, Miller Lite will partner with Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) to offer free post-game transportation on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 6:30 p.m.– 9:30 p.m. Fare will be free on the following CTA routes after the game:

#128 Soldier Field Express bus

#146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express bus

Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange Line on the ‘L’

“Uniting the spirit of football with responsible celebrations, Miller Lite is proud to partner with CTA for another activation of our Free Rides program in Chicago – this time for the highly anticipated home opener rivalry game,” said Alison Hanrahan, manager of community affairs, Molson Coors. “We want fans to cheer for their favorite Midwest team with friends and family, knowing they have a fare-free ride when the fourth quarter is over.”

The Free Rides program, launched in 1988, is part of Molson Coors’ commitment to promoting responsible celebrations in the communities it serves. Partnering with local mass transit, Molson Coors offers free transportation to sports fans and holiday revelers in major metro areas across the United States. Since its inception, the program has provided more than 8 million rides across the country. Last year, Free Rides was activated in Chicago during the Bears vs. Commanders game on Oct.13 and provided more than 8,000 individuals with a reliable ride home.

“CTA is always the most convenient and affordable way to get to and from the game, and by partnering with Miller Lite, we can ensure trusted transportation for both Bears and Packers fans, elevating the game day experience,” said Dorval R. Carter Jr., president, CTA. “When the countdown to kickoff commences, plan for a free ride home on one of our convenient route options serving the Soldier Field area.”

“As we kick off the 2023 season, we’re standing with our partners to turn cheers at the game into reliable journeys home,” said Doug Carnahan, vice president of corporate partnerships, Chicago Bears. “In the spirit of ‘Bear Down, Chicago Bears’, our dedication to champion our fans is stronger than ever.”

Fans can plan their route home by reviewing transit routes on the CTA website.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.