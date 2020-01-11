Miller Garden Club Bingo for Boulders fundraiser

The Miller Garden Club will be holding their second annual BINGO FOR BOULDERS fundraiser on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s of the Lake, Lessard Hall, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, Ind. from at 6-10 p.m. The purpose of the fundraiser is to provide decorative and protective boulders for Marquette Park’s streetlights and utility boxes from damage.

There is no maintenance necessary for the boulders that are serving a purpose and the plan is to place at least three large 1,200-2,000 pound boulders across the street of the Aquatorium of Marquette Park. These boulders cannot be moved easily to protect the historic streetlights or utility boxes and they look attractive and natural within Marquette Park.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and admission is $20 per person at the door or in advance at Eventbrite.com/e/bingo-for-boulders-tickets-78524231089. A cash wine bar and complimentary snacks will be provided. Prizes will available from the general donations of businesses of Northwest Indiana.

The Miller Garden Club general meetings take place on the third Saturday of the month from March through September and feature speakers of interest on subjects ranging from gardening to ecology to stewardship of our natural resources. Membership dues are $20 per year and members receive a periodic newsletter with information about events and other gardening information.

The Miller Garden Club’s mission is to provide gardening education on all levels; to protect native trees, plants and wildlife, and to beautify the Miller Bea-ch Community in Gary, Indiana. The club is a 501(C3) organization founded in 1998. Club members work tirelessly and will start tending to gardens along the Lake Street Business district and South Shore Train Station after the downtown reconstruction is completed this year. However, members will currently continue working at the Aquatorium Gardens, Old Town Hall, the Library, the cell towers along with many other locations during the downtown redevelopment.

For further information contact Joanne Stratton at 312-543-1561 or jmstratt@sbcglobal.net or Miller Garden Club on Facebook.