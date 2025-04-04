Miles College and Morgan State to Clash in 41st Circle City Classic® at Lucas Oil Stadium

The storied tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football will take center stage once again as the 41st annual Circle City Classic® welcomes two standout programs—Miles College and Morgan State University—for the first time in the event’s history. The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. EST at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Game tickets go on sale April 21, 2025, through Ticketmaster, with additional event information available at www.circlecityclassic.com.

The Classic, produced by Indiana Black Expo, Inc. (IBE), brings more than just football to the forefront. It celebrates Black excellence, pageantry, and community while raising scholarship funds for African American youth. Over the years, IBE has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships through proceeds from the Classic and its other major event, Summer Celebration.

“We are excited to host Morgan State University and Miles College for the first time at the Circle City Classic®,” said Alice Watson, President and CEO of IBE. “Now more than ever, our mission and platform are necessary to bring HBCU talent and exposure to the Midwest. We hope that alumni and new fans alike will come out to Lucas Oil Stadium to support not only the tradition of the HBCU football game but also celebrate the talented bands.”

The matchup marks the inaugural meeting between the two teams on the field and their first appearances in the Circle City Classic®, which has hosted powerhouse HBCU programs since 1984.

Representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Morgan State University, located in Baltimore, Maryland, enters the Classic after a strong 2024 season. The Bears secured third place in the MEAC standings and are looking to build on that momentum heading into the fall. Their presence will be bolstered by the acclaimed Magnificent Marching Machine, Morgan State’s premier marching band, which made history in 2024 as the first HBCU band to perform at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

Meanwhile, the Miles College Golden Bears, hailing from Fairfield, Alabama, are coming off a historic 2024 campaign. The team finished with a 10-3 record, clinched the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs—achievements that earned them a national ranking for the first time in school history.

Leading Miles College is new head coach Chris Goode, a former NFL defensive back who spent his entire professional career with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted in 1987. Goode now returns to the city where he made his professional mark, this time aiming to lead the Golden Bears to victory on one of the most celebrated stages in Black college football.

Adding to the weekend’s fanfare is the anticipated Battle of the Bands, a signature tradition of the Classic. Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium will witness a sonic showdown between two of the finest HBCU marching bands: Morgan State’s Magnificent Marching Machine and the Miles College Purple Marching Machine, who earned the title of 2024 ESPN Division II Band of the Year.

Founded to promote the cultural heritage and athletic excellence of HBCUs, the Circle City Classic® continues to serve as a platform to showcase student-athletes, musicians, and communities to audiences across the nation. Beyond the gridiron, the event reinforces IBE’s mission to foster educational and economic advancement in the African American community through scholarships and year-round programs supported by its twelve statewide chapters.

As the 2025 Classic approaches, fans can expect a spirited competition, rich traditions, and a weekend celebrating all things HBCU—culminating in what promises to be a historic showdown between two talented football programs and two electrifying marching bands.