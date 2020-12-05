Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight ends in a draw

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Legendary boxers and retired former champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to a draw on Saturday Night, November 28, in an action packed bout held in Los Angeles, California.

The boxing match was a part of Tyson’s Legends Only League, which aims to offer past star athletes a way to play once again.

“This is better than fighting for championships,” said Tyson after the heavyweight exhibition, which raised money for various charities. “We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again.”

The 54-year-old Tyson showed glimpses of his old self throughout the fight as he landed several lethal combinations of right hooks and shots to the body of Roy Jones Jr.

Jones countered Tyson with a few combination punches of his own but held the former champion from releasing several big shots during the fight.

“I’m happy I’m not knocked out,” Tyson said. “I’ll look better in the next one.”

During his career, Tyson compiled a record of 50-6 but hasn’t fought since June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride via a corner stoppage.

Jones, 51, finished his boxing career 66-9 with 47 knockouts. His last fight was February 2018 against Scott Sigmon in which he won via unanimous decision.

Following Saturday night’s fight, Tyson and Jones displayed good sportsmanship and talked about boxing in the near future. The fight between Jones and Tyson lived up to its hype.