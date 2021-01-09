Mike Pence paints forever stain on Indiana’s reputation by “welcoming” Trumpism and power over American Democracy

The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, recently issued its strongest condemnation on Vice President Mike Pence for his decision to abandon the nation’s founding principles and instead “welcome” the support of an outgoing president and political ideology that is no longer American. Pence’s stunning decision to question the legitimacy of a certified presidential election — but not the other elections on the ballot last year — simply continues a predictable pattern by the vice president of prioritizing his ideology at the expense of everything else, including American Democracy.

However, Mike Pence’s crusade for power — which includes attacks on the working class, women, LGBTQ people, Brown Americans, and refugees — is a direct contradiction to the fundamental values of the Christian faith, the litmus test the vice president has touted throughout his entire career.

“Mike Pence will be remembered as a man who sold off his morals for the opportunity to hold unyielding political power. Pence’s body of work created a forever stain on Indiana’s reputation nationally, but what’s worse, the vice president intentionally used the Christian faith to attack our nation’s working class and most disadvantaged,” said John Zody, Chairman for the Indiana Democratic Party. “So while Mike Pence’s stunt today is not surprising at all and while it’s a clear breach of trust voters place in our elected officials, what’ll leave Hoosiers speechless for years will be how he ‘welcomed’ a conversation to overthrow the United States of America just to keep political power.

“As always, don’t just take our claims for face value. Look at this sample of receipts that highlight the kind of crusade for power Mike Pence has embarked on over his career:”

2000, Mike Pence campaign page: “Congress should support the reauthorization of the Ryan White Care Act only after completion of an audit to ensure that federal dollars were no longer being given to organizations that celebrate and encourage the types of behaviors that facilitate the spreading of the HIV virus. Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”

2003: Congressman Pence voted against the creation of the Medicare Part D program — a program proposed by Republican President George W. Bush

2004 & 2006: “In 2004, [Pence] cosponsored and voted for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to define marriage only as the union of a man and a woman. He voted for a similar amendment in 2006.”

2007: “[Mike Pence] sponsored one of the first bills to deny federal funds to Planned Parenthood in 2007 and pressed for similar efforts year after year, summoning words of outrage but having little effect.”

2008: Pence voted against the Troubled Asset Relief Program that effectively saved the United States from entering another economic depression.

2009: Pence voted against the auto bailout during The Great Recession, which saved potentially thousands of Hoosier jobs.

2010: Congressman Pence issued his first vote against the Affordable Care Act, which he later embraced to create Indiana’s HIP 2.0 Medicaid program

2011: “As an Indiana congressman in the wake of the GOP’s House takeover in 2011, then-Rep. Mike Pence, now Trump’s vice president, said he would be willing to shut the government down over reducing government spending and over his amendment to defund Planned Parenthood…”

2014: Gov. Mike Pence prefers original version of HJR3, a proposed state constitutional ban on marriage equality

2015: Gov. Mike Pence signs ‘religious freedom’ [RFRA] bill in private

2015: Pence signs bill repealing the state’s common construction wage laws

2015: How Mike Pence Made Indiana’s HIV Outbreak Worse

2015: Pence stops Syrian refugee resettlement in Indiana

2016: Pence signs new abortion restrictions into law with a prayer

2017: In stunning reversal, Vice President Pence supports President Trump’s call to ban muslims from entering the United States.

2020: Pence refused to say during an October debate that he would accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections

2020: Pence said he “stands with the President” after President Trump claimed the 2020 presidential elections were conducted fraudulently