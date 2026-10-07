Migrant bus enforcement to fund property tax relief

Nearly three years after Chicago struggled to shelter tens of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers arriving from the southern border, Mayor Brandon Johnson is pointing to an unexpected outcome of that crisis: money recovered through enforcement actions against bus companies is being redirected to help longtime Chicago homeowners avoid losing their homes over delinquent property taxes.

The Property Tax Debt Relief Grant Pilot will provide qualifying homeowners in Englewood, South Shore and the Lower West Side with grants of up to $5,000 toward eligible unpaid 2023 or 2024 property taxes.

The program comes after years of controversy over Chicago’s response to migrants, including anger among some Black residents who questioned why newcomers appeared to receive immediate shelter and other assistance while homelessness, housing instability and disinvestment remained longstanding problems in Black neighborhoods.

That question was put directly to Johnson in an exclusive Chicago Crusader interview on September 30.

“I understand the frustration this has caused within our community, the idea that migrants were getting immediate assistance that Black Chicagoans had been calling for for decades,” Johnson said. “That frustration is real.”

The numbers show why the issue became so contentious.

Chicago’s Office of Inspector General reported in July that the city served at least 46,282 migrants and asylum seekers between August 31, 2022, and December 31, 2024. Most were from Venezuela, although others came from the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. At the height of the crisis in January 2024, more than 15,000 people were housed in city shelters.

The Inspector General found Chicago reported spending approximately $639.7 million in city and grant funds on the new-arrivals mission, primarily for staffing, facilities and food. The watchdog agency found the city’s accounting largely accurate and said procurement and invoicing procedures were generally followed.

That finding helps clarify a distinction Johnson emphasized during his Crusader interview: providing hundreds of millions of dollars in services for migrants was not the same as handing that money directly to migrants.

“We did not give a single dollar to a single migrant,” Johnson said. “We removed them from the floors of police stations and provided them with temporary shelter.”

“The city of Chicago did provide money for local food retailers. Many of them were in our communities,” he continued. “Black businesses received resources from the city, not migrants. Black workers were hired to provide care for migrants who did not receive direct dollars.”

The crisis began before Johnson took office. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending migrants to Chicago by private charter bus in August 2022 as part of his border policy. Chicago eventually received migrants through several routes, including Abbott’s buses, flights and transportation arranged by other governmental and non-governmental organizations. City records show Chicago shouldered responsibility for more than 49,000 new arrivals overall.

As buses arrived without coordination — sometimes during severe winter weather — migrants slept in police stations and other temporary locations while the city scrambled to find shelter.

In December 2023, Chicago strengthened restrictions governing unscheduled charter buses, requiring operators to follow designated arrival procedures. The city subsequently brought approximately 95 enforcement cases involving roughly two dozen to 30 bus companies accused of violating city rules. The number 95 referred to enforcement actions, not 95 individual companies.

Johnson said the recovered money now being used for property tax relief sends a broader message.

“It’s a clear message from the people of Chicago that we are not going to allow other states to bombard our city,” Johnson told the Crusader. “We’re going to make sure they adhere to municipal code and that goes not just for the Governor of Texas but for the president of the United States of America.”

But for many Black Chicagoans, the deeper question was never simply whether Chicago should have provided humanitarian assistance. It was whether government could respond urgently to newly arrived families while Black residents had spent decades demanding similar urgency over homelessness, housing, mental health services, jobs and neighborhood investment.

Johnson acknowledged that tension but rejected the argument that assistance to migrants prevented his administration from investing in Black neighborhoods.

“We responded to a crisis that I did not create,” Johnson said. “We made sure that Black businesses benefitted from the work we provided and at the same time we continued to invest in the people of Chicago particularly Black Chicagoans.”

Chicago eventually moved toward a unified shelter system rather than maintaining a separate system exclusively for new arrivals. The city announced in 2024 that its New Arrivals shelter system would transition into its broader homelessness shelter network.

Now the administration is connecting one piece of the migrant controversy to another problem facing Black Chicago: property tax debt and displacement.

The Jackson Park Housing Pilot, approved by the City Council in 2025, established several anti-displacement measures as neighborhoods surrounding the Obama Presidential Center faced increasing development pressure. Those measures included affordable housing initiatives and the Property Tax Debt Relief Grant Pilot.

The tax relief program is particularly significant because falling behind on property taxes can eventually put a homeowner’s property at risk.

Under Illinois law, Cook County’s Annual Tax Sale does not initially sell the home itself. Instead, delinquent taxes are offered at auction to registered tax buyers. A buyer who pays the delinquent taxes receives a tax lien, and homeowners must redeem those taxes to prevent the process from eventually threatening their ownership. Cook County anticipates its next Annual Tax Sale in December 2026.

For families already struggling with rising housing costs, several thousand dollars in delinquent taxes can therefore become much more consequential than the original debt.

“As working families contend with ever-rising costs and growing threats of displacement, my administration will stop at nothing to protect Black Chicagoans at risk of losing their homes and keep long-time residents rooted in the communities they helped build,” Johnson said.

The program is being administered in partnership with United Way of Metro Chicago and 211 Metro Chicago. Grants of up to $5,000 will be available to qualifying owner-occupants in the targeted communities.

Applicants must own and occupy the property as their primary residence, have a household income at or below 100 percent of the Area Median Income, and have eligible unpaid 2023 or 2024 property taxes.

Applications opened September 30 and will remain open through November 30 or until available funds are exhausted. Residents may call 211 for assistance navigating the application process.

The city also is identifying potentially eligible properties by Property Index Number and mailing notices to some homeowners. Initial outreach is focused on properties within the Jackson Park Housing Pilot area that are considered at risk of the December 2026 or March 2027 tax sales.

Receiving a letter or living within one of the targeted neighborhoods, however, does not guarantee assistance.

Johnson said the goal extends beyond paying an overdue bill. The administration wants to prevent displacement, stabilize households affected by property tax increases and connect residents with additional services through 211.

The mayor also said the program demonstrates what government can do when money recovered through enforcement actions is returned to communities rather than absorbed into ordinary operations.

“My administration will use every tool at our disposal to turn this crisis into opportunities to put money back into the pockets of our neighbors who need it most,” Johnson said.

For Chicagoans who spent the migrant crisis asking whether government could find the same urgency for longtime residents that it found for newcomers, the tax relief program will not settle the broader debate over the city’s priorities.

But it provides a tangible answer to at least part of that question: money recovered from companies accused of violating Chicago’s rules during one of the city’s most politically divisive humanitarian crises is now being directed toward homeowners fighting to remain in communities they have called home for years.