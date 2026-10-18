Midnight Dreamers is a sci-fi look at a corporate-ruled society

Canadian independent sci-fi thriller “Midnight Dreamers” recently made its world premiere at the International Film Festival of South Asia-Toronto, with a red-carpet screening and filmmaker Q&A at Cineplex Cinemas in Mississauga, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Directed by Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Khizer Khani and starring Andrew Ravindran and Tommy James Murphy, the film centers on a South Asian family in a near-future Canadian dystopia where citizens have lost their names, corporations control society and two brothers are forced to run for their lives.

There is also a strong Canadian independent-film story behind it: the feature was made with limited support, filmed with available resources, and its dystopian world was created without visual effects, relying instead on locations, production design and performance.

The 85-minute slow-burn dramatic sci-fi thriller follows two brothers attempting to escape a dystopian society where names are reduced to serial numbers.

Set in a near future controlled by the fictional Monty Corporation, laborer Zakariya Arshad learns his mother is dying and his younger brother carries immunity to the virus tearing through their community.

They have seen their mom suffer from the virus and not wanting to be subjected to euthanasia, but she’s eventually terminated in bloody fashion, as well, by the Collector.

Zak abandons his assigned camp and escapes with his brother, setting off a pursuit through forests, swamps and the homes of those willing to help them as a state-sanctioned bounty hunter closes in.

While the film is framed as a dystopian thriller, its emotional core centers on family, immigration and generational sacrifice — particularly what one generation is willing to surrender so the next might inherit something different.

That theme is personal for Khani, whose family immigrated to Canada from Pakistan when he was three years old. The story reflects the gap between generations who remember a previous life and those who grow up inside a new one.

The scenes with Zak and his brother occur after the bounty hunter visits another home searching for a man who’s identified strictly by a serial number.

The mother in that household says her son wasn’t home; the enforcer interrogates her, threatens to kill her and eventually shows her a file with, I would think, her husband’s number and said he had been terminated the night before.

I found it funny that this is a dystopian setting and the enforcer is using paper to notify of a death.

That didn’t work, the enforcer learns the son was inside. Mom and son are both terminated in that situation.

Khani set out specifically to bring a South Asian family into a genre where he had rarely seen that experience represented.

“I wanted to put a South Asian family at the center of it,” says Khani. “I’d never seen that movie, and I wanted it to exist.”

The feature was funded by Canada Arts Council grants and some independent donations, with production taking place across Binbrook, Ontario.

The film draws tonal inspiration from “Children of Men,” “The Rover” and “No Country for Old Men,” using the broken world around its characters as a backdrop for intimate storytelling, rather than making spectacle the focus.

It’s an ambitious undertaking with an Asian family at its core. As noted above, “Midnight Dreamers” does model previous films. And after seeing it, I would guess since the dystopian “man eats man” mentality is coming to the fore in many current films, that more will come to shake up the conscience of citizens globally.

Murphy stars as Hel Benton, the bounty hunter pursuing the brothers, while also serving as co-writer and producer. An Indigenous-Irish actor and producer, Murphy brings a naturalistic performance style to the film, while contributing creatively to its development and production.

The cast also includes Yatharth Bhatt, Jasmine Sawant, Lesleh Donaldson, Tyler Robinson, Nobahar Dadui, Ricky Singh, Samora Smallwood, Johnathan Sharp and Matthew Sauvé.

Look for it to be released at a local theater soon.