Microsoft restores Outlook, Teams after daylong global outage

The breakdown stretched across two workdays and may have cost $7 billion in lost productivity. Microsoft says a network problem, not hackers, caused it.

By Crusader Staff

Microsoft says Outlook, Teams, Copilot and its other workplace services are fully working again. The outage cut off email and online meetings for businesses and governments worldwide for more than a day, Reuters reported late Friday.

The trouble began about noon Central Time on Thursday, Nov. 12. Close to 130,000 people quickly flagged Outlook problems on Downdetector, a website that tracks service complaints, according to ABC7 Chicago. Within an hour, the site was logging complaints from 74 countries and territories, Al Jazeera reported. Most people never file a report, so the true count was much larger. CNN said the outage may have reached as many as 430 million users.

Email took the worst hit. Many users couldn’t get into their inboxes at all, whether on a computer, a phone or the web, and messages that did go through often arrived hours late, Al Jazeera reported. Microsoft said the problems also reached Teams, SharePoint, its Copilot AI assistant, security tools and the Intune software companies use to manage employee devices.

Across the United States, reactions ranged from shrugs to scrambling, CNN reported. Some workers left early Thursday and joked about a head start on the weekend. Others picked up the phone or walked over to a coworker’s desk. Small businesses had a harder time reaching customers, and some local governments asked residents to call instead of email. New York City’s emergency management office warned that email to city agencies might be delayed.

Because the outage ran into Friday, it greeted workers in Asia and Australia as their business day began. In Australia, courtroom video feeds went down, schools asked parents to phone in absences and some job seekers missed interviews they couldn’t join online, according to CNN. Government offices in Japan and Britain also reported problems, including Britain’s National Health Service and London’s police, the financial news site GuruFocus reported.

Microsoft’s first repairs fell short. On Thursday, the company paused software updates, moved traffic away from struggling equipment and rebooted servers, ABC News reported. Even so, by early Friday Microsoft was still reporting only limited progress.

Around noon Central Time Friday, Microsoft apologized publicly. In a post on X, the company said it was deeply sorry and added, “We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.” Microsoft said it had brought services back in stages and checked each step, which took longer but kept the system stable.

What caused it

Microsoft says hackers were not involved. Charles Lamanna, the executive whose division runs Outlook and Teams, said there was “no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity.” The company later said neither a cyberattack nor AI agents were involved.

Instead, Microsoft pointed to its own network. According to the company, a flaw introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade surfaced after a more recent network change. Microsoft’s status updates describe a chain reaction. Email servers began failing routine automated health checks and dropped offline, which shifted their work onto the remaining servers until those buckled too. Microsoft said the strain did not come from a surge in users.

Who’s in charge at Microsoft?

Many people still think of co-founder Bill Gates when they think of Microsoft, but Gates hasn’t run the company in a long time. He handed the CEO job to Steve Ballmer in 2000 and left Microsoft’s board in 2020. Satya Nadella has been chief executive since 2014.

Responsibility for the products that failed this week rests largely with Lamanna. In March, Microsoft put him in charge of a new division covering Copilot, AI agents and the company’s software platform. In October, Office and Teams were moved into his group after Ryan Roslansky, who had been overseeing them, announced he would leave Microsoft at the end of the year. That shift is one of several high-level changes at Microsoft in 2026. Gaming chief Phil Spencer and longtime Office executive Rajesh Jha have also departed. Late Thursday, Lamanna said, “We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers,” and said Microsoft would study what went wrong.

The outage also came as Microsoft reshapes its workforce and pours money into artificial intelligence. The company eliminated about 4,800 jobs in July, many of them in its Xbox gaming unit, according to the Associated Press. In the spring, it offered retirement packages to roughly 8,750 U.S. employees. In late October, it offered voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 workers, more than a quarter of its staff. Those employees have until early December to decide, and those who accept will leave at year-end. “The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us,” wrote Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s chief people officer. Microsoft has not said whether staffing changes played any part in the outage.

Wall Street barely blinked. Microsoft stock dropped about 3% early Friday before the market opened. It bounced back during the day and closed at $523.88, up less than 1%. The shares are up about 8% since January and hit a record high in October. Some market analysts said investors see the outage as damage to Microsoft’s reputation rather than its revenue. That could change if major customers raise reliability concerns when their contracts come up for renewal.

Businesses and workers paid a heavier price than shareholders. Anderson Economic Group, a Michigan research firm, estimates the lost productivity at $7 billion, CNN reported. The firm’s president, Patrick Anderson, said the outage may have caused real economic losses for as many as 26 million users on Thursday and 51 million on Friday. He expects that estimate to rise.

What to do if your email is still missing

Messages sent during the outage may still be on their way. Microsoft said it was keeping an eye on a backlog of undelivered email, Reuters reported. According to CNN, the company also extended how long it holds delayed messages to 48 hours. Mail from Thursday and Friday could keep trickling in over the weekend.

For anything that can’t wait, such as a bill payment, a job application or a note to a doctor or a child’s school, a phone call is the surest way to confirm it arrived. Teams meetings scheduled during the outage may need to be set up again.

This was not Microsoft’s first stumble this year. In January, its office services went dark across North America for nearly 10 hours. In August, thousands of Outlook users around the world were shut out of their mailboxes, Al Jazeera reported.

Microsoft has said it will release a full post-incident report once its review is complete.