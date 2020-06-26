Michael Jordan’s game worn jersey to sell for $500K

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

Since the successful debut of the 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” in May, Michael Jordan’s memorabilia has continued to skyrocket through the roof.

His most recent item is a game worn jersey from the 1998 Eastern Conference finals.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions is putting a game-worn Jordan jersey from Games 3 and 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference finals on the block this summer — and it’s expected to sell for $500,000.

Repeat: “Five-hundred-thousand-dollars.”

Jordan’s stat line from Game 3 was 30 points (9-for-22 FG, 2-for-3 3P), 7 assists, and 4 rebounds. His stat line from Game 4 was 28 points (12-for-27 FG, 1-for-3 3P), 2 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Although the Bulls lost both games by two points, they went on to win that series in seven games in epic fashion. Following their Eastern Conference finals victory over the Indiana Pacers, the Bulls earned a six-game victory over the Utah Jazz. Clinching their sixth NBA title in eight years.

Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told the network he expects the jersey to sell, especially with the impact Jordan and the Bulls had on the league during the 90s.