Michael B. Jordan puts his stamp on Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark — one of the most popular characters in the best-selling author’s Jack Ryan’s universe.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret operation, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Linked to an operation that killed a gang of Russians that had been seeking weapons. Jordan, as John Kelly, is angling to get back at those men responsible for murdering his wife, unborn baby and three of his fellow seal officers. He’s ambitious and unrelenting in his pursuit, especially when he learns that the CIA won’t take the investigation into the murders any further. Turner-Smith from “Queen and Slim” is unrecognizable as his commanding officer Karen Greer and reluctantly lobbies for a mission back to Russia to get to the core of the situation—dragging Kelly along with her.

Kelly is relentless; as he is a mean, one-man killing machine. It is said that he has more kills than medals. He is an angry man and justifiably so—he has lost his pregnant wife, unborn child and fellow crew members in awful assassinations that have happened across the country. He wants to go rogue—on his own—but finally gets the support of his commanding officers and others to go back to Russia and find the man who is responsible for the carnage on American soil.

Jordan was on “The View” on Thursday, April 29, and he shared some thoughts about his role in the film. He said that even though the franchise has previously been represented by a non-Black actor, he was pleased to take on the role, which required him to undergo military-style training. He talked about a scene where he added the line, “We served a country that didn’t love us back.” He added that the main character’s life was now being seen through a Black lens, and he knew that a Black man would see that particular line as he recited it.

As concerns the stunts in the film, Jordan said that he finally had an opportunity to do his own stunts after so many years of watching Wesley Snipes, Tom Cruise and Michael Jai White, among others. He was referring to one scene where he had to enter a burning car. “I finally got an opportunity to do it, and I couldn’t turn it down.”

It’s a wild, violent ride, but all is good in the end, after Kelly and crew get revenge—although Kelly is forced to accept a less than favorable assignment after he returns to the United States.

“Without Remorse” is available on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. The film also stars Jamie Bell, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce.

Take a look at the trailer: Without Remorse – Final Trailer | Prime Video – Bing video.