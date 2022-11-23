Miami law firm launches fight to save lives of firemen

Alarmed over several firefighters whose health conditions have deteriorated due to the gear they must wear to save others’ lives, the Downs Law Group in Miami is trying to find those men and women to fight for medical damages they so deserve.

The Downs Law Group is offering free tests to firemen to determine if they have been infected by a chemical that is in the gear they wear every day.

The culprit making firemen seriously ill are PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are bio persistent and remain in organisms indefinitely without breaking down and are bio accumulative.

PFAS are widely used in manufacturing and consumer products such as nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing since at least the 1950s. They build up in people, wildlife, aquatic life and the environment.

These PFAS are health hazards linked to cancer, liver and kidney disease, reproductive issues, immune deficiencies, and hormonal disruptions.

After years of research, there is good news about the spread of PFAS, according to Craig Downs, CEO of the Downs Law Group.

“The good news is that we are entering a unique space in the timeline, where we have enough research on PFAS, sick firefighters, and readily available access to PFAS testing,” he said. “This gear is meant to protect firefighters but unfortunately it has a terrible aspect—(PFAS). This case means a lot to me. Over the years I have watched my firefighter friend group’s health deteriorate at an alarming rate,” recalled Downs. “If I can help facilitate the necessary changes to improve the manufacturing of turn out gear, count me in!”

Referring to his firm’s legal wrangling with BP’S 2010 oil spill that is also causing cancer and other diseases among people living in the Gulf Coast area, Downs said, “I can tell you that, based on my current battle with BP over toxic human exposure, this lawsuit has a clear path.”

To potential PFAS victims, Downs asked three key questions: “Were you a firefighter? Did you wear turn out gear or use AFFF?” referring to Aqueous Film Forming Foam. Downs asked, “Have you been diagnosed?”