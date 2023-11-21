Meyers-Martin holding winter coat and toy drive

State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson, is holding her ‘2nd Annual New Coat Drive for Women and Men and Toy Drive with Their Children’ in partnership with the Blessed Child Organization to benefit underserved families during the winter months.

“As we enter Illinois’ chilly winter months, it is especially important to consider the impact a lack of proper clothing can have, and what we can do for families who can’t afford it,” Meyers-Martin said. “I encourage the community to come out and support families who are having a difficult time right now, and ensure they have a happy and safe holiday season with generous donations of new coats for women and men and toys for kids.”

Donations will be accepted from Nov. 6 through Dec. 11, at four locations:

· Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin’s office, at 813 School avenue in Matteson, IL

o Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Richton Park Community Center, at 4445 Sauk Trail, in Richton Park, IL

o Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Hazel Crest Village Hall, at 3601 west 183rd street in Hazel Crest, IL

o Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Country Club Hills City Hall, at 4200 west 183rd street in Country Club Hills, IL

o Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 312-498-1106.

