Metra to host Toys for Tots Drive

Donate a new and unwrapped toy at downtown Metra stations Dec. 12

The holiday season is upon us! Metra is once again partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation for its morning rush hour holiday toy drive on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at all five downtown Metra stations.

“Year after year, Metra customers and employees have shown how willing they are to help make the holidays brighter for the community and children in need,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “I’d like to thank them in advance for their generous donations, which truly embody the spirit of My Metra and of the holidays.”

New, unwrapped toys or cash donations will be collected by Marines and Metra employees at Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie Transportation Center, Millennium Station, Van Buren Station and LaSalle Street Station. All donations go directly to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation for distribution to those in need. Donations will be accepted during the morning rush period (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.).

This is the 12th time Metra and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation have teamed up to collect toys and monetary donations. Last year’s event contributed more than 1,500 toys and $10,000 to the effort, which distributed more than 70,000 toys to children across Chicagoland.

