Metra to add service for Air and Water Show

Metra will provide extra trains on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines

Metra will provide extra service on four lines for area residents traveling downtown Aug. 19-20 for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

“Attending the Air and Water Show is a tradition for families across the Chicago region, and Metra is the perfect solution to avoid the hassles of driving and finding parking near the lakefront,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “With our weekend passes and Family Fares, Metra is also the most affordable choice.”

Metra will provide extra trains on the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines on both days of the nation’s largest free air and water show. On other lines with weekend service, Chicago area residents can use the regular weekend schedules to get downtown for the show. Full schedules for the extra service and regular service on each line are available at metra.com/alternate-schedules.

Metra offers two weekend pass options for showgoers. The $7 Saturday or Sunday Day Pass, available from ticket agents, conductors, or the Ventra app, provides unlimited rides on one weekend day. The $10 Weekend Pass, available on the Ventra app only, provides unlimited rides on both days. Plus, under our Family Fares program, up to three children 11 and under can ride free with each adult through Labor Day.

The CTA provides access to the lakefront from Metra’s downtown stations. Customers disembarking at Chicago Union Station or Millennium Station can board the CTA’s #151 bus to Oak Street and North Avenue beaches. The #151 bus also stops within walking distance of Ogilvie Transportation Center and LaSalle Street Station. CTA bus schedule and route information can be found at the CTA’s website, transitchicago.com.

Metra customers should be advised that alcoholic beverages and glass containers will not be allowed on trains all day on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 19 and 20). Bicycle warning dates also will be in effect throughout the event, meaning that due to anticipated higher-than-normal ridership, it is likely that trains will not be able to accommodate bicycles on board.

Find more information about the Chicago Air and Water Show at cityofchicago.gov.

