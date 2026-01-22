gc-logo

Metra to operate reduced schedules on Friday, Jan. 23, due to severe cold

With severe cold forecast for the Chicago region, Metra has made the decision to operate reduced schedules on all its lines on Friday, Jan. 23.

The severe weather schedules for each Metra line have been posted on Metra’s website, metra.com. Customers who plan to travel on Friday are advised to review them. In general, the level of service on most lines will be similar to the service offered on Saturdays or Sundays.

The schedules are designed to provide adequate service for the predicted ridership. The schedules will also reduce the number of moves through railroad switch points, thereby minimizing opportunities for service disruptions.

Riders are also advised that travel times will increase due to speed restrictions that can reduce maximum speeds for Metra trains when temperatures drop below zero. Additional schedule changes may be made as conditions dictate and customers should monitor platform announcements and follow service advisories posted on metra.com

Extra personnel will be deployed throughout the event to address mechanical and track issues and minimize service disruptions.

