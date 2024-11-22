Metra offers special ticket for Thanksgiving and Black Friday riders

One-day pass allows unlimited rides for $7

Make Metra part of your Thanksgiving and Black Friday plans. Our specially priced tickets will make your holiday travels easier and more affordable.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and Black Friday, Nov. 29, Metra is offering special one-day passes that allow unlimited travel for only $7. The special tickets can be purchased onboard, at Metra’s vending machines or via the Ventra App and are good for travel through any zone, at any time, in any direction.

“Thanksgiving is a time meant to be spent with family, and we want to make it as easy as possible for Metra customers to visit their loved ones and start holiday preparations,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

In that spirit, Metra will also extend its Family Fares program to the Thanksgiving holiday. Metra’s Family Fares allow up to three children aged 11 and under to ride free with each fare-paying adult.

On Thanksgiving Day, trains will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule, which means there will be no service on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor and SouthWest Service lines. Regular weekday service will resume the Friday after Thanksgiving to accommodate Black Friday shoppers.