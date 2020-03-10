Metra launches customer satisfaction survey

As part of its commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient train service, Metra is asking its customers to tell the agency what it’s doing right and where there’s room for improvement with an online customer satisfaction survey.

The customer satisfaction survey is being distributed through a variety of customer email sources and social media channels and is accessible on the agency’s website, metrarail.com/survey2020. The survey asks customers to rate their satisfaction with Metra on various attributes such as on-time performance, service levels, safety, communications and cleanliness as well as employee knowledge and courtesy. The survey also asks customers for information about the lines they ride, stations they use, how they get to and from their station, what type of ticket they buy and how they buy it.

“We encourage all our customers to participate in this survey so that we can get the best picture of what features of our service are the most important to them and deliver the best possible rail service throughout the region,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

Funded through the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), the survey is part of a regional initiative to gauge customer satisfaction and allow the RTA and the region’s transit operators (CTA, Metra and Pace) to track and compare customer responses over time.

The survey will be available online through April 10.