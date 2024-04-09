Metra launches 2024 construction program

Improvements planned at 35 stations, 15 bridges and 35 road crossings

Metra and its railroad and municipal partners today announced a comprehensive list of construction projects planned for 2024.

In addition to major projects to replace aging bridges on the UP North Line, track, electrical and signal upgrades on the Metra Electric and major tie replacement projects on four lines, the 2024 construction program also includes numerous smaller infrastructure improvements distributed across Metra’s 11 lines. Together, these projects will ensure Metra customers continue to enjoy safe and reliable service. Construction work is already underway and will continue through the fall, weather permitting.

“We plan to take full advantage of the construction season to address projects big and small across the railroad,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Thanks to our leaders in Washington and Springfield, Metra has received significant financial support in recent years to help us begin to address a backlog of critical capital projects that will benefit our riders for years to come.”

Work is being performed by Metra’s in-house crews, employees of Metra’s freight partners as well as private contractors. Metra is also contributing funds for station repairs and upgrades that will be performed by a municipality or its contractors.

In Metra’s 2024 capital program, $332.4 million has been allocated for construction projects. This includes $81.6 million for station and parking improvements, $22 million for track maintenance, $140.7 million for bridge projects, $6.4 million for rail crossing replacements and $66.2 million for signal electrical and communications maintenance and upgrades. Funding for some of the projects included in this release was allocated in prior years’ capital programs or came from outside sources, including municipalities and Metra’s freight railroad partners.

Timing of the projects listed below may change and, when warranted, projects may be added to or removed from this list. A complete list of planned projects is attached to this release.

STATION IMPROVEMENTS

Improvements are planned for 35 of Metra’s 242 stations this year. Along the Metra Electric Line, we are continuing a multiyear effort to rebuild stations and improve accessibility with major projects either already underway or slated to begin at 79th, 87th, 95th, 103rd and 147th streets as well as Homewood and Harvey.

Platform replacements are scheduled at Wood Dale on the Milwaukee West Line, Vermont Street on the Rock Island Line, Cary and Crystal Lake on the UP Northwest Line and Kedzie on the UP West Line. Work will also continue on the replacement of the platforms and station facilities at Grayland on the Milwaukee District North Line. The new Peterson/Ridge Station on the UP North Line will open this spring and work will continue at the new Auburn Park Station on the Rock Island Line. The stations at 107th and 115th Street stations on the Rock Island Line’s Beverly Branch and LaGrange Road on the BNSF Line are scheduled for rehab projects, and new bike racks will be installed at 10 stations across the Metra system. Stations along the Blue Island Branch of the Metra Electric Line will be repainted.

TRACK IMPROVEMENTS

Metra and its railroad partners plan to replace approximately 129,000 railroad ties this year. On the Rock Island Line, workers are about to begin replacing 32,000 ties between Gresham and Mokena. About 20,000 ties will be replaced later this summer between 179th Street in Orland Park and Manhattan on the SouthWest Service. The UP North Line will have 40,000 ties replaced between Chicago and Highland Park, and 37,000 ties will be replaced between Chicago and Des Plaines on the UP Northwest Line.

Metra forces will also be preparing for the installation of a fourth track on the Metra Electric Line to accommodate the expansion of NICTD’s South Shore Line service, and for work on the project to connect the Milwaukee West Line to the Union Pacific Belvidere subdivision in preparation for the IDOT-funded extension to Rockford. Work continues on the final phase of UP West third main project, which will remove a critical bottleneck between West Chicago and Geneva by adding a third track. Metra will also be replacing worn rail on curves, stations and at various locations across the system.

ROAD CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS

Metra and its railroad partners plan to make improvements to 35 road crossings systemwide in 2024.

On the Rock Island Line four crossings will be replaced, including Cedar Road in New Lenox and Central Avenue, Laflin and 100th streets in Chicago. On the SouthWest Service, crossings will be replaced at 153rd Street in Orland Park and Laraway Road in New Lenox. The rail crossings at Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, Route 134 in Round Lake, and Hazel Street in Deerfield will be replaced on the Milwaukee District North Line.On the Milwaukee District West Line, crossings will be replaced at Gifford Road in Elgin, Western Avenue in Bartlett, and Park Street in Roselle.Five crossings on the Metra Electric Line at Dante Avenue/71st Street, 77th Street, Honore Street, 126th Street/Wood Street and Michigan Avenue will be replaced.

Five crossings on the BNSF Line will be replaced including Cowley Road and Harlem Avenue in Riverside, Lincoln and Monroe streets in Hinsdale and Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn. Pedestrian gates will also be upgraded at Garfield Avenue and Washington and Lincoln streets in Hinsdale, as well as at Grand and Lawn avenues in Western Springs.

On the Union Pacific lines, 13 crossings will be replaced. This includes the crossings at Lake and Wilmette avenues in Wilmette, Lincoln Avenue in Highland Park, Old Elm Road in Ft. Sheridan, Martin Luther King Drive in North Chicago, and Shiloh Boulevard in Zion on the UP North Line. Crossings on the UP Northwest Line slated for replacement this year are Pearson Street in Des Plaines, Main Street in Cary, and Lillian Street in McHenry. The UP West Line is scheduled for crossing replacements at 1st Avenue in Maywood, Main Street in Glen Ellyn, Western Avenue in Geneva, and Il Route 47 in Elburn.

BRIDGE IMPROVEMENTS

A major project to rebuild 11 120-year-old bridges between Fullerton and Addison on the UP North Line is expected to get underway later this year. The project will also replace 4 miles of track structure and 1.75 miles of retaining walls. The $337 million project received a $117 million federal Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law’s Mega Grant Program.

Metra will also be working through the final stages of construction of a new bridge over Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago adjacent to the Grayland Station on the Milwaukee District North Line. Aging bridges will also be replaced at Ingleside on the Milwaukee District North Line and at Stony Creek in Chicago Ridge on the SouthWest Service. The Hickory Creek Bridge on the Rock Island Line in Joliet will undergo rehab.

SIGNAL/COMMUNICATIONS IMPROVEMENTS

Metra’s Signal Department is undertaking several major projects in 2024. One of its largest projects will be the replacement of the 123-year-old 16th Street Tower on the Rock Island Line. Signal will also be working at various locations on the Metra Electric Line to upgrade infrastructure and install new control points in preparation for the NICTD South Shore expansion project. On the Milwaukee District, the department will be starting a project to upgrade the signal systems between Canal Street and the A-2 interlocking in Chicago and completing work on a multiyear project to upgrade signals at Lake Forest on the Milwaukee District North Line.

In the past few years, Metra has been working to upgrade technology at its roadway crossings, installing SMART crossing technology that allows continual remote monitoring of crossing devices to identify performance issues and enable proactive maintenance. In 2024, Metra is planning SMART crossing upgrades at 112th/115th streets on the Rock Island Line, seven locations on the Milwaukee District North Line and 14 locations on the Metra Electric Line South Chicago Branch. As funding becomes available, Metra plans to deploy this technology throughout its system.

Throughout 2024, Metra will continue the installation of ticket vending machines at stations across its system as well as a new electronic signage on platforms.

On the Metra Electric Line, the Electrical Department will be working on the Jackson, Matteson and Homewood substations, renewing power feed infrastructure at various locations between 79th and 147th streets, renewing AC distribution infrastructure between Flossmoor and University Park and making infrastructure improvements to support the expansion of NICTD’s South Shore Line service.

Most work will be performed during off-peak hours and on weekends. Metra will issue construction schedules for its trains during some of these projects. Construction schedules are issued when workers need to be on or very near the tracks, requiring trains to reduce speed or stop before proceeding through the construction zone. These schedules, in general, can add 10 to 15 minutes to the length of a trip. When construction schedules are in place, the modified schedules are reflected in Metra’s web-based tracker found at metratracker.com. The construction schedules will be posted on our website at metra.com/constructionnotices.

2024 Construction List

STATIONS

Rock Island Line

· Vermont Street, Blue Island – New west side platform

· Auburn Park Station, Chicago – New station construction ongoing

· 91st Street (Beverly Branch), Chicago – Install new bike rack

· 99th Street (Beverly Branch), Chicago – Install new bike rack

· 103rd Street (Beverly Branch), Chicago – Install new bike rack

· 107th Street Station (Beverly Branch), Chicago – Station rehab

· 115th Street (Beverly Branch), Chicago – Station and parking rehab

Southwest Service

· Oak Lawn – Complete platform work begun in 2023

Milwaukee North Line

· Western Avenue, Chicago – Install new bike rack

· Grayland, Chicago – Ongoing project to replace station and platforms

· Mayfair, Chicago – Install new bike rack

· Forest Glen, Chicago – Platform replacement

· Edgebrook, Chicago – Install new bike rack

Milwaukee West Line

· Wood Dale – Complete platform work begun in 2023

· Roselle – Install new bike rack

· Big Timber, Elgin – Install new bike rack

Metra Electric Line

· 79th Street, Chicago (ongoing) – Rebuild station and add ADA accessibility

· 87th Street, Chicago – Rebuild station and add ADA accessibility

· 95th Street/Chicago State, Chicago – Rebuild station and add ADA accessibility (late 2024)

· 103rd Street, Chicago (ongoing) – Rebuild station and add ADA accessibility

· 147th Street/Sibley, Harvey (ongoing) – Rebuild station and add ADA accessibility

· Homewood (ongoing) – Rebuild station and add ADA accessibility

· South Water, Chicago – Station rehabilitation

· Millenium Station, Chicago – Bathroom rehabilitation

· Blue Island Branch Line Stations – Re-stain and paint depots

· Harvey – Redevelopment of existing station and Pace transfer center

BNSF Line

· Westmont – Install new bike rack

· LaGrange Road, LaGrange – Rehab of depot structure

UP North Line

· Clybourn, Chicago – ADA improvements

· Peterson Ridge, Chicago – New station scheduled to open in May

· Waukegan – Install new bike rack

UP Northwest Line

· Cary – Platform replacement

· Crystal Lake – Platform replacement

UP West Line

· Kedzie – Retaining wall and platform replacement

CROSSINGS

Rock Island Line

· Laflin Street, Chicago (Beverly Branch) – Grade Crossing replacement

· 100th Street, Chicago (Beverly Branch) – Grade Crossing replacement

· Cedar Road, New Lenox (mainline) – Grade Crossing replacement

· Central Avenue, unincorporated Cook County (mainline) – Grade Crossing replacement

Southwest Service

· 153rd Street, Orland Park – Grade Crossing replacement

· Laraway Road, New Lenox – Grade Crossing replacement

Milwaukee North Line

· Milwaukee Avenue/ Route 21, Libertyville – Grade Crossing replacement

· Route 134/Main Street, Round Lake – Grade Crossing replacement

· Hazel Street, Deerfield – Grade Crossing replacement

Milwaukee West Line

· Gifford Road, Elgin – Grade Crossing replacement

· Western Avenue, Bartlett – Grade Crossing replacement

· Park Street, Roselle – Grade Crossing replacement

Metra Electric Line

· Dante Avenue/71st Street, South Chicago Branch – Grade Crossing replacement

· 77th Street, South Chicago Branch – Grade Crossing replacement

· Honore Street, Blue Island Branch, Calumet Park – Grade Crossing replacement

· 126th Street/Wood Street, Blue Island Branch Calumet Park – Grade Crossing replacement

· Michigan Avenue, Blue Island Branch, Chicago – Grade Crossing replacement

BNSF Line

· Cowley Road, Riverside – Grade Crossing replacement

· Ridgeland Avenue, Berwyn – Grade Crossing replacement

· Lincoln Street, Hinsdale – Grade Crossing replacement

· Monroe Street, Hinsdale – Grade Crossing replacement

· Harlem Avenue, Riverside – Grade Crossing replacement

· Garfield Avenue, Hinsdale – Pedestrian gate upgrades

· Grand Avenue, Western Springs – Pedestrian gate upgrades

· Lawn Avenue, Western Springs – Pedestrian gate upgrades

· Washington Street, Hinsdale – Pedestrian gate upgrades

· Lincoln Street, Hinsdale – Pedestrian gate upgrades

UP North Line

· Lake Avenue, Wilmette – Grade Crossing replacement

· Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette – Grade Crossing replacement

· Lincoln Avenue, Highland Park – Grade Crossing replacement

· Old Elm Road, Ft. Sheridan – Grade Crossing replacement

· Martin Luther King Drive, North Chicago – Grade Crossing replacement

· Shiloh Boulevard, Zion – Grade Crossing replacement

UP Northwest Line

· Pearson Street, Des Plaines – Grade Crossing replacement

· Main Street, Cary – Grade Crossing replacement

· Lillian Street, McHenry – Grade Crossing replacement

UP West Line

· 1st Avenue, Maywood – Grade Crossing replacement

· Main Street, Glen Ellyn – Grade Crossing replacement

· Western Avenue, Geneva – Grade Crossing replacement

· IL Route 47 (Main Street), Elburn – Grade Crossing replacement

TRACK

Rock Island Line

· Gresham to Mokena (milepost 10.0 to 30.0) – Replace 32,000 ties

· Cal Sag Bridge, Blue Island – Tie replacement

· 16th Street interlocking, Chicago – Prep work for 3rd main track, including diamond replacement

· Cedar Road, New Lenox – Rail replacement

· New Lenox – Rail replacement on curves

Southwest Service

· 179th Street Orland Park to Manhattan (milepost 28 to 40) – Replace 20,000 ties

· Rail grinding as needed

Milwaukee North Line

· Various patching and resurfacing on curves

· Grayland, Chicago – Track shift for new bridge

· Chicago – Rail replacement on curves

· Libertyville and Fox Lake – Rail replacement on curves

Milwaukee West Line

· Almora/Rockford Connection – Project to connect Milwaukee West Line to Union Pacific Railroad Belvidere Subdivison in preparation for IDOT-funded service extension to Rockford

· Bartlett – Renew crossovers

· Itasca – Renew crossovers

· Various locations –Rail grinding

Metra Electric Line

· Chicago – Track improvements along the line in preparation for the installation of a fourth track to accommodate the expansion of NICTD service

· Bryn Mawr – Rail replacement at station

· Matteson – Rail replacement at station

· 83rd Street – Rail replacement at station

· 87th Street – Rail replacement at station

· Various locations – Gauge plate replacement on mainline

· Various locations – Rail grinding

BNSF Line

· Route 59, Aurora – Install track panels

· Berwyn – Track turnout renewal

· Union Avenue, Chicago – Track turnout renewal

Union Pacific

· Erie Street, Chicago – Install crossovers at interlocking just north of Ogilvie Transportation Center

UP North Line

· Chicago to Highland Park (milepost 2.57 to 23) – Replace 40,000 ties

· Highland Park – Install new track panels at the depot

· Lake Bluff – Install new track panels at the depot

· Various locations – Tie replacement on curves

UP Northwest Line

· Chicago to Des Plaines (milepost .48 to 18.5) – Replace 37,000 ties

· Mayfair interlocking, Chicago – Replace/rehab rail joints

UP West Line

· Oak Park – Install new track panels at the depot

· Glen Ellyn – Install new track panels at the depot

· West Chicago to Geneva – 3rd Main project

· West Chicago – Rail replacement JB to Kress

· West Chicago – Replace/rehab Toyota Switch

· Wheaton (milepost 26) – Rail replacement on curves

· La Fox – Install new track panels

SIGNAL

Rock Island Line

· 16th Street Tower, Chicago – Install new signal equipment to replace the 123-year-old tower

· Mokena – PTC upgrade from hand throw to electric lock switches

· EJ&E crossing, Joliet – PTC upgrade from hand throw to electric lock switches

· 191st Street, Tinley Park – PTC upgrade from hand throw to electric lock switches

· Oak Forest – PTC upgrade from hand throw to electric lock switches

· 112th /115th Street (mainline) – Upgrade signal equipment at crossings to SMART gates and install pedestrian gates

Southwest Service

· Palos Heights – PTC upgrade from hand throw to electric lock switches

Milwaukee North Line

· Hazel, Avenue, Greenwood Avenue and Osterman Avenue, Deerfield – Installing SMART crossing technology at three crossings

· Lake Forest –Installation of new intermediate signal locations at Old Mill Road, and mile post 25.92 along with other signal and crossing equipment upgrades. This is the 3rd and final phase of a multi-year project.

· Lincoln Avenue, Morton Grove – Signal crossing renewal

· Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville – Signal Crossing renewal

· CP Morgan, Chicago – Renew signal system components between Canal Street and A-2 interlocking

· Conway Road, Everett Road, Old Mill Road and Half Day Road, Lake Forest – SMART Gate Technology Deployment

Milwaukee West Line

· Rodenburg Road, Schaumburg – Upgrade crossing warning devices and predictors

· Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park – Signal crossing renewal

Metra Electric Line

· Chicago – Install new control points between 11th Place and Millennium Station in preparation for the installation of a fourth track to accommodate the expansion of NICTD service

· South Chicago Branch Line – Install SMART crossing technology at 14 locations

· NICTD Third Main Project – Signal system upgrades

· 70th Street to Dante Avenue, South Chicago Branch – Signal renewal at crossing

· Yates Avenue to 93rd Street, south Chicago Branch – Signal renewal at crossing

· SCADA Upgrade Metra’s SCADA system monitors the power distribution system in the Metra Electric Line, reducing equipment failure, system downtime, and potential train delays. The SCADA Upgrade project will replace obsolete software, hardware, servers, and related components.

BRIDGES

Rock Island Line

· Hickory Creek, Joliet – Rehab of existing bridge

Southwest Service

· Stony Creek, Chicago Ridge – Bridge replacement

Milwaukee North Line

· Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago – Bridge replacement (ongoing)

· Bridge A-418, Ingleside – Replace existing timber bridge with a concrete and steel bridge

Metra Electric

· Various locations – Ongoing bridge wrap installations

UP North Line

· Chicago – Replace 11 bridges between Fullerton and Addison

COMMUNICATIONS

Rock Island Line

· Various stations – Continued CCTV installations

· Various stations – Continued ticket vending machine installations

· Various stations – Continued installations of new visual information signage on platforms and public information displays

Milwaukee North Line

· Various stations – Continued ticket vending machine installations

· Various stations – Continued installations of new visual information signage on platforms and public information displays

Milwaukee West Line

· Various stations – Continued ticket vending machine installations

· Various stations – Continued installations of new visual information signage on platforms and public information displays

ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE

Metra Electric Line

· Jackson – Substation upgrade

· Matteson – Substation renewal

· Homewood – Substation renewal

· 95th Street – Substation water service

· 79th Street – Primary power feed renewal

· 95th Street – Primary power feed renewal

· 103rd Street – Primary power feed renewal

· 147th Street – Primary power feed renewal

· Flossmoor to University Park (milepost 26.06 to milepost 32) – AC distribution Installation

· Various locations – Crossarm replacement project for AC lines

· NICTD Third Main Project – Infrastructure improvements along the line in preparation for the installation of a fourth track to accommodate the expansion of NICTD service

· Various locations – Ongoing impedance bond renewal project