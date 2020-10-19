Metra extends $10 All-Day Pass through 2020

Pass gives riders an affordable, flexible and safe fare option

Metra is extending the availability of its $10 All-Day Pass at least through Dec. 31, continuing to give customers a flexible and affordable fare option as they gradually transition back to riding trains again.

The All-Day Pass, which was introduced June 1 and is being used by about a third of Metra riders, is good for unlimited rides on any and all Metra lines all day until 3 a.m. the next morning. For most trips, the pass costs less than two one-way fares.

Metra riders are strongly encouraged to use the Ventra app for all fare purchases. Using the app and the $10 All-Day Pass doesn’t simply save money – it provides an added measure of safety by reducing close interaction between passengers and crew members.

“We introduced and we have now extended the $10 All-Day Pass because we know that during these times our customers want flexibility and affordability,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “And using the Ventra app to purchase the pass is the safest way to buy Metra tickets, allowing customers to ‘Touch Less, Pay Less.’”

All-Day Passes purchased in the app expire after seven days. Customers can also buy the pass with cash or credit from an agent or with cash on the train. However, if a customer boards at a station where they could have purchased the pass from an agent, the conductor will charge an extra $5 fee. Paper passes are good only for the day they are sold.

All 11 Metra lines remain in service but are using alternate schedules. Customers should check those schedules on metrarail.com before travel. Metra is prepared to add cars to trains and add trains to the schedules as ridership grows in order to allow for responsible social distancing on board.

Metra reminds all riders that face coverings, covering both the mouth and nose, should be worn on board trains during the pandemic. Customers should also try to observe physical distancing guidelines; no more than one person per seat, please, unless you are part of a group traveling together. Let’s all work together to keep each other safe.