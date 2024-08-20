Metra and Chicago Sky announce partnership

The Chicago Sky and Metra recently announced a new partnership that solidifies Metra as the team’s “Official Transit Provider.”

“We couldn’t be more excited or prouder to sponsor the Chicago Sky,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. “They are not only an exciting team, playing in a league that is growing in popularity, but they are also great role models for Chicago girls and boys. We think our partnership will be an effective way to spread the word about using Metra for your transportation needs.”

The partnership, which covers the rest of the 2024 season and part of the 2025 season, calls for Metra to be featured in the team’s social media posts, website, app, e- newsletter, home broadcasts, and other media assets. Metra will also be featured in a variety of ways within Wintrust Arena, including with concourse displays and videoboard promotions. Additionally, Metra and the Sky will also work together on a community program focused on youth education in the Chicago area.

“We are proud to partner with Metra, a Chicagoland staple that offers convenient and affordable transportation options to connect the city,” said Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky’s VP of Partnerships. “We appreciate that Metra will offer Sky fans efficient ways to travel to and from Wintrust Arena and admire Metra’s commitment to the community.”

The Sky play their home games at Wintrust Arena, which can be easily reached from downtown Chicago (or from the South Side and south suburbs) via the McCormick Place Station on the Metra Electric Line. The ride from downtown takes seven minutes and costs $3.75 – making Metra the fastest and most affordable way to make the trip.