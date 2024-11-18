Metra adds Holiday Train on Metra Electric Line;

Nov. 30 evening train tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday

Event also features ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station

Due to popular demand, Metra has added one more Holiday Train to the Metra Electric Line on the evening of Nov. 30. Tickets for that train will go on sale at noon on Nov. 19 at shop.metra.com. All other Holiday Trains sold out within minutes.

Garrett Popcorn Shops is a top-tier sponsor of the Holiday Trains, and Sugar Bliss is a sponsor.

The new Holiday Train on the Metra Electric Line will depart from the University Park Station at 4 p.m., making several stops along the line before arriving at Millennium Station downtown at 4:58 p.m. At Millennium, families can enjoy treats, holiday music, face painting, games, and other fun activities at a “North Pole” wonderland.

The Holiday Train will depart for its return trip from Millennium to University Park at 7 p.m. but participants can use their holiday train ticket to return on any scheduled train that day.

Tickets for the Nov. 30 evening train will go on sale at noon on Nov. 19 at shop.metra.com and are expected to sell out. Tickets cost $5 each and must be purchased in advance. The schedule for the train can be found at metra.com/HolidayTrains.