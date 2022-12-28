Methodist Hospitals opens Sexual Assault Treatment Center at Northlake Campus

Methodist Hospitals announced the opening of a sexual assault treatment center at its Northlake Campus.

The Sexual Trauma Awareness and Recovery (STAR) Center, is supported by a grant from the Indiana State Department of Health, Division of Women’s Health and is administered by the Methodist Hospitals Foundation.

The STAR Center, located in a secure, private location at the hospital, will provide 24/7 services to adult victims of sexual assault and abuse, including forensic evidence collection, preventive treatments for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy and HIV.

Also provided are emotional support and referral to additional community resources such as advocacy centers. Individuals in need of the STAR Center’s services check in at the Emergency Department and are immediately accompanied to the center with no wait time.

Staffed by trained sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE nurses), the Center’s future plans include expanding its services to include services for pediatric sexual assault victims and for victims of sex trafficking.