Methodist Hospitals named #1 in Indiana for racial inclusivity

Healthcare think tank ranks Methodist among best in the nation at serving its patients and community

Methodist Hospitals has been recognized by a non-partisan health care think tank for outstanding social responsibility, receiving an “A” grade on the 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index.



Linda Hadley, Director of Corporate Communications at Methodist Hospitals, said the honor was achieved through strong performance across metrics of health equity, patient outcomes, and value of care, out of more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide.



Methodist ranked # 8 out of 71 acute care hospitals in Indiana on the Social Responsibility Index, and is ranked #1 in the state and in the top 10 nationwide on racial inclusivity. According to the Index, the hospital also ranked # 5 in Indiana in Health Equity and received “A” grades on its patient outcomes and cost efficiency measures.



These are independent rankings and hospitals do not apply or pay to be listed.



“We are gratified that, for the second year in a row, our efforts to bring excellent care to our diverse community with an equally diverse staff have been recognized by the Lown Institute,” said Methodist Hospitals President and CEO Matt Doyle.



“Great care is only great if everyone can access it,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “We need hospitals that are not only leaders in clinical care, but also strong community partners – and these socially responsible hospitals are showing the way.”



The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to combine metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, for more than 2,700 acute care and 800 critical access hospitals nationwide – offering a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners.



In the fifth annual rankings, the 2024-25 Lown Index evaluates hospitals on over 50 measures including new categories such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others.



Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website https://lownhospitalsindex.org/rankings/our-methodology/