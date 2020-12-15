Methodist Hospitals asks recovered COVID-19 carriers to donate plasma

Lake County’s positive coronavirus infection numbers are on a rollercoaster.

Since reaching its highest ever daily count of 720 new cases on November 13, the county’s daily numbers of new cases have ranged from a low of 235 to a high of 552.

Health officials warned of an uptick in cases after Thanksgiving as millions of people ignored pleas to stay home and avoid mixed family and social gatherings.

Hospitalizations resulting from those infected during Thanksgiving will probably be seen around mid-December, given the 7 to 14 day-range it takes symptoms to appear after exposure to the virus.

Methodist Hospitals issued a request on December 4th seeking convalescent blood plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. “At Methodist Hospitals, we have treated a number of patients with convalescent plasma with encouraging results. However, Northwest Indiana is currently experiencing a shortage of donated plasma.”

“If you were diagnosed with COVID-19 and have recovered, you may be able to help other patients who are currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma,” the Methodist Hospitals’ press release stated. “Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may help others fight off the disease.”

Call 1 (866) 702-4673 at Methodist Hospitals for more Convalescent Plasma Donation information.

Community Hospitals in Munster has been chosen to deliver Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the vaccine receives Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Community is one of 5 pilot Indiana hospitals selected to administer the vaccine.

FDA authorization is expected shortly before Christmas. Frontline health care workers in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties will be immunized first.

The county health department reported 3,287 new cases for the week of November 30 through December 6.

The East Chicago Health Department reported 112 new cases between December 1 and December 4.

The Gary Health Department reported 189 new cases between December 1 and December 4.