Methodist Hospitals acquires new technology

First hospital in Northwest Indiana to Offer Carto® 3 System Version 7 Suite of Tools

Methodist Hospitals’ Heart Rhythm Center has acquired Biosense Webster, Inc.’s CARTO® 3 System Version 7 and the CARTO PRIME® Mapping Module, the most advanced version of the CARTO 3 System, the company’s three-dimensional heart mapping system. The CARTO PRIME Mapping Module adds valuable tools to the CARTO 3 platform for further addressing all major complex arrhythmias, with significant improvements in mapping capabilities that help to significantly reduce ablation times, compared to standard mapping algorithms.

“This technology has a full package of EP mapping solutions to help get clear and accurate visualizations of almost every type of complex arrhythmia,” said Dr. Kamran Aslam, Medical Director of the Methodist Hospitals Heart Rhythm Center. “It offers significant improvements in mapping capabilities that make this a transformative step in technology.”

Shorter ablation times can result in safer, and more efficient and economical procedures. For patients, a shorter ablation time may require less anesthesia, and may result in less nursing and facility time. “Methodist Hospitals is committed to investing in technology that best supports our skilled physicians and that can help improve outcomes for our patients” said Methodist Hospitals President and CEO Matt Doyle.

Cardiac arrhythmias are a group of conditions in which the heart beats too fast, too slow or with an irregular rhythm. Arrhythmias are the cause of death for approximately 300,000 people worldwide each year, and may increase a person’s risk of stroke and heart failure. Some patients with serious arrhythmias are not successful with drug therapy, so catheter ablation may be recommended and has been shown to reduce symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life.

