Merrillville councilman’s blackface photos resurface

By Patrick Forrest

Merrillville councilman Jeff Minchuk has publicly apologized through a Facebook post after photos of him wearing blackface at a Halloween party recently surfaced.

The photos, which depict a 2003 Halloween party, show Minchuk in blackface, a curly hair wig and a sweatshirt which says ‘Kill Whitey.’ Minchuk claims he and a friend were inspired by a [Dave] Chappelle’s Show skit, which is nearly 20 years old, and which depicts Clayton Bigsby, a fictional Black white supremacist. While Clayton doesn’t appear in blackface, a skit by Chappelle a few years later shows him [Chappelle] in blackface while ordering a meal on an airline flight—all in the name of good, old fashioned satire.

Chappelle is a celebrated Black comedian, actor and activist who uses satire about social inequities and race relations in many of his skits and stand-up comedy routines. He has been in the public eye since 1988, and the above-mentioned skit is an example of Chappelle’s way of bringing to the forefront issues that many people would rather sweep under the rug.

“I blame no one else for what happened, it was my decision and a poor one at that. The thing that bothers me the most is, that this is not who I am,” Minchuk wrote in his Facebook apology. “I never have been or ever will be involved in any type of racism.”

In one of the photos, Minchuk is seen standing next to a person dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe, who Minchuk describes as a Black male friend who assisted him in coordinating the costumes. Another photo shows a man dressed up as a police officer holding a prop baton in the air with Minchuk posed with his hands behind his back.

“We were all in our mid-twenties to early thirties at the time,” Minchuk says in the Facebook post. “After having a conversation with one of my good friends about the show, we had the idea to attend a Halloween party and dress up as characters based on the show. My good friend, who is African American, went as the Black white supremacist and I went as the opposite. We thought that switching races for the party would be comedic, just like the show’s skit. We were hoping to show people that, even though this is comedy, that we can all get along no matter what.”

Despite Minchuk’s apology, many in the community are not accepting it. Gary NAACP President Stephen Mays believes the only proper action to take is to offer his resignation.

Minchuk attempts to explain that he meant no harm in his depiction of blackface, and only donned the paint in an attempt at humor.

“As I got older, I realized that this idea was a poor decision, and I can see how the pictures might be viewed and questioned today,” Minchuk’s post states.

Minchuk went on to say, “It has come to my attention that these pictures have been circulating with obvious questions. I have no concern as to how they surfaced or who brought them to light. I am releasing this statement to inform anyone who may have questions about these pictures, of the intent of the party costume, as well as who I am as a person.”

Merrillville Town Council President Rick Bella said in a statement that the costume and theme of the joke were “inappropriate behavior for anyone, at any time, and at any adult age, even if done for the sake of humor.”

“Before this incident was brought to our attention, the Town Council initialized a program referred to as Study Circles,” Bella said. “These Study Circles will begin in April so those in town government can attain knowledge and gain exposure to the existence and realities of racism, institutional racism and privilege. By planting seeds of change, participants will have the opportunity to view the community, especially any discriminated individual or group, through a more comprehensive lens.”

Bella said the Town Council will meet next week to decide exactly what next steps to take.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said he does not condone the past behavior shown in the photos. While Minchuk currently does not hold a leadership position in the department, he is listed as an officer.

“It’s disrespectful, irresponsible and in bad taste,” Martinez said. “As it stands this happened around 10 years ago before I became sheriff, but if something like this were to happen under my administration, this behavior would not be tolerated. This does not represent who we are. And as a public official, he is subject to the response of his constituents.”

Martinez continued in his statement, that the entire department would be continuing with bias training in order to prevent future incidents.

“Since taking office in 2017, I have implemented department-wide bias, harassment, sensitivity and inclusion training,” Martinez continued. “We participated in trainings in 2020 and will be receiving additional modules as part of ongoing education on these matters.”