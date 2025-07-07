gc-logo

Mentoring Youth Thru Technology Gala presents STEM scholarships

Right to left Demitra Clay, Vivian Covington, Yohan Fernando, Stephanie Kendricks, Simone Woods, Randle Carter, Angela Maclin,Bonita Estelle, Shontay Pinder, Antuan Spann, Bruce Cook , Ed Campbell
Mentoring Youth Thru Technology (MYTT) 12th Anniversary Gala was held recently at Gaelic Park. The 2025 Award Honorees were Maya Hardy, United Way of Metro Chicago; President Rick Reinbold, Village of Richton Park; Carolyn Carter, Village of Hazel Crest; Greg Ellison, YEDA and Jones Community Center. This years theme was “Fueling Young Minds, Sparking Bright Futures. The organization awards scholarships to deserving students pursuing STEM futures; provides vital resources for hands-on learning in coding, robotics, and technology; and honors the individuals and organizations whose generosity powers their mission. Entertainment was provided by the dynamic, internationally known “Blues Kids Band” founded by Fernando Jones, who rocked the house. (Photos below by Melanie Brown Photography)

Pictured left to right are Donovan McCullough, Randall Carter, Executive Director of MYTT, and Henry Boot.
ATTENDEES PICTURED (L-R) State Representative Will Davis; Mayor Marva Campbell-Pruitt; Mayor Rick Reinbold, Richmond Park; Randall Carter, Executive Director of MYTT; US Congresswoman Robin Kelly; Mayor Toleda Hart, Glenwood; Mayor Joseph Roudez, University Park; and State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin.
