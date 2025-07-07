Mentoring Youth Thru Technology Gala presents STEM scholarships

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mentoring Youth Thru Technology (MYTT) 12th Anniversary Gala was held recently at Gaelic Park. The 2025 Award Honorees were Maya Hardy, United Way of Metro Chicago; President Rick Reinbold, Village of Richton Park; Carolyn Carter, Village of Hazel Crest; Greg Ellison, YEDA and Jones Community Center. This years theme was “Fueling Young Minds, Sparking Bright Futures. The organization awards scholarships to deserving students pursuing STEM futures; provides vital resources for hands-on learning in coding, robotics, and technology; and honors the individuals and organizations whose generosity powers their mission. Entertainment was provided by the dynamic, internationally known “Blues Kids Band” founded by Fernando Jones, who rocked the house. (Photos below by Melanie Brown Photography)