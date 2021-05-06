Mental health challenges among Black Americans should be priority

By Vernon A. Williams

There is an elephant in the room of Black Americans that goes ignored or downplayed on a regular basis, even though it looms conspicuously. It impacts African Americans of all age, income, and education levels. It has been here since the beginning of time and is most definitely a problem for which solutions exist. It is mental health.

When a person shares that they have a common cold, an inexplicable rash, migraine headache, a nagging injury, chronic pain that doctors can resolve or even a life-threatening ailment, the usual reaction is compassion and prayers for recovery. That’s the status quo for health-related matters.

But let a person intimate the fact that they are feeling that they may be bipolar, paranoid or schizophrenic, that they are battling depression that might include thoughts of ending it all, that there are dreaded fears that with all their intellect and religion they can’t manage, and too often they become instant social outcasts.

Even when people don’t say it out loud, the reaction to discussions of mental health are too often attitudes that are judgmental, accusatory, dismissive or skeptical. As a result, too many suffer quietly, which only contributes to their challenges.

May is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH, and the theme is, “You Are Not Alone!”

In the wake of the pandemic, it is more compelling now than ever that our community stays connected and provides assurances that no one faces the challenges of mental health issues without support.

The National Alliance of Mental Health is joining the nationwide movement to remove the stigma, address needs of increased support, reinforce public education and push for policies and resources to advocate for people with mental illness, and their families. Their overarching message to all is that, “It’s okay NOT to be okay.”

Overall, mental health conditions occur in Black and African American people in America with or about the same or less frequency as in white Americans. However, the historical Black experience in America has, and continues to be, characterized by trauma and violence more often than for their white counterparts. That dichotomy is exacerbated by the constant denials of white government officials that “systemic racism” even exists.

Historical dehumanization, oppression, and violence against African Americans evolved into present day racism – structural, institutional, and individual. It has cultivated a uniquely distrustful and less affluent community experience. That experience is characterized by a myriad of disparities, including inadequate access to and delivery of care in the health care system.

It is difficult to process and deal with layers of individual trauma on top of new mass traumas created by COVID-19. The COVID traumas include uncertainty, isolation, and grief from financial or human losses. Societal traumas such as escalating police brutality, inconsistent media coverage, and divisive political rhetoric, together add more layers of complexity for individuals to manage.

Help-seeking behavior is complicated by distrust of the medical system. That distrust is often justified historically and in disparate treatments in the medical profession. Consequently, the first refuge for troubled Blacks frequently becomes faith-based institutions and outreach. The level of responsible compassion can be therapeutic.

The contempt for the health industry among Blacks notwithstanding, screening data shows that African Americans who screen positive for depression self-identify as “planning to seek help” at higher rates than the general population. That’s encouraging.

Unfortunately, Black providers, who are known to give more appropriate and effective care to Black American help-seekers, make up a very small portion of the behavioral health provider workforce (see treatment statistics below).

Because of these factors and more, African Americans are more likely to experience chronic and persistent, rather than episodic, mental health conditions.

With all the obstacles, hope springs eternal. There is a light at the end of the tunnel that bodes well for recovery, if increased attention to these issues is coupled with the general public-holding, accountable policymakers and health systems to evolve better systems that eliminate inequities in mental health services.

Two final points. First, it is imperative that all of us become more sensitive to the needs and care of those battling mental health issues.

Secondly, it is cathartic for all of us to be honest and acknowledge there are times when all of us are less confident about who we are, what we want and need, where we are going, who we can trust, where we can obtain fulfillment and how to handle it once it is in hand.

Nobody can keep it together 24-7. And trying to “front” may confuse, distract or fool others, but it does nothing where it matters most – within. Recognizing mental wellness challenges is one of the healthiest things a Black man, woman or child can do.

