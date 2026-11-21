A public celebration of life honoring acclaimed actress Dr. Irma P. Hall, best remembered for her portrayal of the beloved family matriarch in the 1997 film “Soul Food,” will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC) in Dallas, Texas.

Hall, who was born in Beaumont, Texas, and raised in Chicago, died November 10 at age 91, surrounded by loved ones. Her family announced the memorial arrangements through KTA Media Group.

The celebration will begin with a memorial tribute at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, followed by the Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at Inspiring Body of Christ Church, 7701 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, Texas, where Hall was a longtime member and cherished Church Mother under the leadership of Pastor Rickie G. Rush.

According to the family, guests will be welcomed with a special red carpet legacy tribute featuring a museum-style exhibition of photographs, memorabilia and career highlights documenting Hall’s life as an actress, educator and trailblazer.

The services are open to the public, including fellow actors, entertainment industry colleagues, friends and admirers who wish to honor her legacy.

Although Hall spent much of her adult life in Dallas, her Chicago upbringing and memorable performance in “Soul Food,” a film centered on a Black Chicago family, give her legacy special significance for local audiences.

Her distinguished acting career spanned nearly five decades and included appearances in “A Family Thing,” “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” “Beloved,” “The Ladykillers,” “Collateral” and Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns.”

Hall received an NAACP Image Award for her performance in “Soul Food” and a Jury Prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for “The Ladykillers.” She was also inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame.

Before becoming a celebrated actress, Hall spent more than two decades teaching in Dallas public schools. She later received an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts and Education from Texas College.

Her contributions extended beyond Hollywood. She helped establish the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre and remained active in church programs supporting education, literacy and the performing arts.

Following her death, Pastor Rush remembered Hall as a woman of extraordinary faith and compassion whose influence extended across generations.

“Our beloved Church Mother, Irma P. Hall, has taken her final bow on the stage of life and stepped into eternity,” Rush said in the family’s original announcement. “While we mourn her passing, we are forever grateful for the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.”

Hall’s daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, also reflected on her mother’s impact.

“She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world,” Crayton said.

The family is also inviting video tributes from elected officials, community leaders, fellow actors, entertainment colleagues, friends and others whose lives were touched by Hall.

Video messages should be 60 seconds or less, recorded horizontally and submitted to [email protected].

Members of the news media planning to cover the memorial service may request credentials through the family’s designated media registration process.

The family expressed appreciation for the prayers, condolences and support received following Hall’s death.

Editor’s note: A link to the Chicago Crusader’s original obituary and tribute to Irma P. Hall will be provided here https://chicagocrusader.com/chicago-raised-soul-food-actress-irma-p-hall-dies-at-91/.