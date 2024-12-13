Memorial Services for Dr. Walter Williams to be held December 15

Dr. Walter Williams, a distinguished historian and research analyst specializing in ancient history, passed away on October 25, 2024, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Chicago, Dr. Williams dedicated his life to uncovering and preserving the rich history of ancient civilizations, particularly Ancient Egypt.

Dr. Williams was the founder of the Ancient Egyptian Museum and Institute in Chicago and The Society of New Scholars (SUNS), later renamed The Society for New Scholars. Through these organizations, he made significant contributions to the understanding of ancient history and the origins of major Western religions. He authored pivotal works such as “The Historical Origin of Christianity” and “The Historical Origin of Islam,” which continue to spark discourse and inspire curiosity among readers and scholars worldwide.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Dr. Williams was a talented musician and saxophonist. He played with several local bands throughout his career, including Sun Ra’s ensemble and performances with Freddy Cole, the brother of Nat King Cole. His musical talents enriched Chicago’s vibrant jazz scene, and he was well-regarded for his artistry and passion.

Dr. Williams was also an entrepreneur and advocate for education and community enrichment. He collaborated with scholars at the Ancient Egyptian Research Society of New Scholars and the Ancient Egyptian Institute, furthering the study and appreciation of African and African-American history and culture.

A memorial service celebrating his remarkable life and legacy will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, located at 7059 South Shore Drive in Chicago.

Dr. Walter Williams leaves behind a lasting legacy of scholarship, creativity, and dedication to cultural preservation. He will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched through his work and artistry.