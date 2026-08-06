Memorial Service Planned for Political Strategist Chuck Bowen

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life and legacy of political strategist, former Cook County commissioner and art enthusiast Chuck Bowen, who died Monday, August 3. He was 92.

His wife, Soraya Bowen, said her husband will be cremated. She said a memorial service at the Chicago Military Academy in Bronzeville will be held at a later date. Brookins Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Friends and colleagues who knew Chuck gave tributes on social media after learning he passed.

N’ DIGO Publisher Hermene Hartman said, “He was the most political person I knew. A real politico. He was an art collector and traveled a lot to Africa to collect. He was a major force in the African Festival. He lived a wonderful life.”

Angela Ford, founder of the Obsidian Collection, said, “I lost my mentor and my friend. Charles “Chuck” Bowen passed away at age 92 after decades of shaping Black Chicago from behind the scenes. He was one of Obsidian’s first board members and one of the people who believed in what we were building before almost anyone else did. He opened doors for me, told me stories that connected me to history I never could have found on my own. He treated me like family from the very first day we met. I will miss him more than words can say. Chicago lost a legend…and I lost someone I loved.”

Soraya said she met Chuck 23 years ago at the South African Consulate.

“He had a love of politics and meeting Nelson Mandela was the highlight of his life” Soraya told the Crusader. “We shared a love of art and politics together, that’s how we met.”

Born in Atlanta on November 23, 1933, Chuck moved to Chicago with his mother when he was 8-years old. He graduated from Corpus Christi High School.

At age 21, Bowen became the youngest precinct captain in the organization when he joined Chicago’s 2nd Ward Young Democrats in 1949. His expertise in bringing votes to the party quickly drew him into the powerful inner circle of Congressman William Dawson. He served as a political liaison, special assistant and advisor to Mayors Richard J. Daley and his son, Richard M. Daley.

As a political liaison, Bowen navigated complicated relationships between Black clergymen and Chicago City Hall, the White House and organized crime.

Chuck also worked in narcotics in the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator with the Cook County State’s Attorneys special unit tasked that cracked down on illegal gambling in Chicago, according to friend Nathan Thompson.

In 1964, Crusader Publisher Dorothy Leavell met Bowen through her late first husband, Balm L. Leavell, who got Chuck a job with defunct Schenley Distillers New York by calling the company Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Edwin Parets.

After Chuck was hired as a marketing representative, the company sent him to Scotland to learn how Schenley Distillers New York made their liquor product.

Chuck went on to serve in various roles with the company before he was elected Cook County Commissioner in 1982.

Serving on the Cook County Board, Chuck helped create the county’s first affirmative action initiative that expanded contract opportunities for women and minorities. He later served as deputy clerk of the board. In 1989, Chuck backed Richard M. Daley’s successful mayoral campaign at a time when Daley faced skepticism in many Black neighborhoods. The endorsement led to Bowen’s appointment as a liaison between the mayor’s office and Chicago’s Black clergy.

Michael Wright is a professional cinematographer who created the documentary “Citizen Bowen,” which was shown at Southern University in Carbondale, IL in January. The documentary highlights Chuck’s life and includes Chuck sharing behind-the-scenes stories and first-hand accounts of his political experiences in Chicago during both Daley Administrations.

Wright said he’s currently working on part 2 of the documentary on Chuck’s life.

“Chuck was many things to many people. He was a fixer. He wouldn’t have used that term, but that’s who he was. He was such an encyclopedia, He knew so many dates and so many people.

“Chuck and Mayor Harold Washington were contemporaries. They knew each very well. You can call them frienemies. Harold was never a machine guy that Chuck was.”

Chuck was credited in the 1980’s for saving the historic Eighth Regiment Armory building at 35th and Giles in Bronzeville. The Armory was constructed in 1915 for the predominately Black 9th Infantry Battalion, which fought in the Poncho Villa Campaign at the Mexican border. It was later reorganized as the 8th Infantry and was comprised of “all Black” officers and soldiers from the state of Illinois.

Wright said the Armory was important to Chuck. He said in 1950, Chuck wanted to enlist in the National Guard so bad that he falsified his age to get in. Wright said after Chuck was admitted, he conducted a class on drill ceremonies.

Wright said When Mayor Richard M. Daley was going to tear down the Armory out concern the vacant building would be a liability for the city because of crime, Bowen held a fundraiser to get it restored and saved from demolition.

Today, the building is a Chicago landmark that houses the Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, a four-year public high school.

Chuck also served on the Board of Trustees of the International African Festival of the Arts for many years.

In addition to his wife Soraya, Chuck is survived by his sons Chuck Bowen Jr. and Gino.