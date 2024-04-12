Memorial service held for sports broadcaster Tommy Williams

Tommy Williams

A memorial service was held on Friday, April 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Tommy Williams at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral.

Williams, 67, born July 4, 1957, graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1975 and started working with WTH Radio covering sports for the station.

Later Williams worked for Chicago radio 670 the Score where he continued to hone his craft as a sportscaster. In 2003 he became the announcer for the South Shore RailCats Baseball team.

Williams was a co-host of “Prep Sports Report, “Prep Football Report” and “Lakeshore PBS Scorecard” on WlPR 89.1 FM and Lakeshore PBS.

In 2021 Williams received third place honors in the Radio Sports Reporting category at the Best of Indiana Journalism Awards.

Williams also worked as an announcer for Lake Station and Thea Bowman Academy basketball teams; he also volunteered his talents to the Lakeshore Classic every year.

Lakeshore Classic founder Chuck Hughes said that for three years Williams announced the games for the Classic. He met him when Hughes was covering sports for radio station WWCA and Williams was working at WLTH.

“During those days WLTH went off the air at 6:00 p.m., and he would come by WWCA and watch me broadcast the high school games. Over the years Tommy learned all he could abouts sports, and it served him well during his career, said Hughes.

“As a person, there was no one better than Tommy Williams. Never had a bad word about anybody and always [was] attempting to uplift. Even when covering games he was as positive about the losing team as he was the winners,” Hughes noted.

Crusader columnist Vernon Williams said he and Williams worked at WLTH around the same time. “He was gregarious, a people person,” Williams remembered. “He always had a smile, even when he disagreed with you, it was never contentious. If anybody had a problem with him, I would assume they were the problem, not him.”

Lakeshore Media coordinated the memorial and efforts to honor Williams. Further details will be announced.