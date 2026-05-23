Memorial Day travelers on Indiana highways urged to plan ahead

As Memorial Day weekend travel continues across Indiana, state transportation officials are warning Hoosiers to expect heavy traffic and urging motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and prioritize safety as nearly one million Indiana residents hit the road.

According to AAA, at least 45 million people are expected to travel nationwide during the Memorial Day holiday period this year, including more than 960,000 travelers from Indiana. Increased traffic is expected throughout the state as travelers head to family gatherings, summer destinations, and major events, including the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said drivers should anticipate congestion on highways and interstates during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

“This holiday weekend, state highways and interstates will be very busy with regular holiday travel and extra traffic heading to and from Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500,” Braun said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to allow plenty of time, plan their routes in advance, and drive safely to their destinations.”

To help ease traffic congestion, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) lifted many existing road closures and restrictions beginning Friday afternoon where it was safe to do so. However, longer-term closures tied to ongoing construction projects remain in place. Construction and maintenance activity is expected to resume Tuesday morning, May 26, after the holiday weekend. Motorists are encouraged to check road conditions and closures before traveling.

INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist said the agency is attempting to minimize congestion while reminding drivers to remain cautious as construction season intensifies.

“With construction and maintenance season in full swing, INDOT is doing what we can in terms of alleviating congestion where possible,” Quist said. “In addition to planning ahead, remember to buckle up, put the phone down, follow posted construction signs and speed limits, and don’t drive impaired. We want everyone to stay safe this holiday weekend.”

‘Buckle Up Phone Down’ Safety Reminder

Transportation officials are emphasizing seat belt use and discouraging distracted driving during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to INDOT, just under seven percent of Indiana drivers fail to wear seat belts, yet they account for 45 percent of passenger car fatalities. State officials also note that texting while driving increases the risk of a crash by 50 percent. Safety advocates say buckling up and putting away mobile phones are among the simplest actions drivers and passengers can take to reduce crashes and improve survival rates when collisions occur.

The reminder is part of INDOT’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” initiative, launched to address roadway fatalities involving distracted and unrestrained drivers. Officials say the message is simple: buckle up every trip and, if driving, put the phone away.

Work Zones Still Active Across Indiana

Drivers are also being reminded to use caution in work zones. With more than 1,000 construction and maintenance projects planned statewide during 2026, many motorists are likely to encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, or active work crews during holiday travel. According to INDOT, most injuries and fatalities in work zones involve drivers and passengers rather than road workers.

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Officials urge motorists to slow down, avoid distractions, and obey posted signs and speed limits when traveling through construction areas.

Officials Stress Importance of Sober Driving

Safety officials are also encouraging Hoosiers to avoid impaired driving during the holiday weekend.

According to the National Safety Council, 38 percent of fatal traffic crashes during the 2024 Memorial Day holiday period involved an alcohol-impaired driver, compared with an average of 30 percent for the calendar year overall. Officials say anyone planning to drink should arrange for a designated driver, use a rideshare service, or rely on public transportation to ensure everyone gets home safely.

Hoosier Helpers Serving Northwest Indiana

The INDOT Hoosier Helper Safety Service Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, will be active Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, in the Indianapolis area, helping motorists with traffic control, crash response, minor medical assistance, and limited roadside services such as tire changes.

The Hoosier Helper program also serves portions of northwest Indiana, including Gary. Since launching in 1991, Hoosier Helpers have assisted more than 400,000 motorists, traveled more than 20 million miles, and responded to more than 1.2 million incidents statewide. The service patrol covers 177 miles of interstate highways in central, northwest, and southern Indiana, including the Indianapolis and Louisville metropolitan areas and Gary. Drivers needing assistance may contact INDOT Customer Service at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).

Indiana motorists can stay informed about road closures, traffic alerts, and travel conditions through INDOT’s TrafficWise system at 511in.org or by downloading the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

Facebook: facebook.com/indianadepartmentoftransportation

X (formerly Twitter): @INDOT

TrafficWise: 511in.org