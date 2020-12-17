Melton to host virtual COVID-19 discussion with special guest Dr. Chris Pernell this Thursday

On Thursday, Dec. 17, State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) will be hosting a virtual event discussing the impact of COVID-19 on urban communities, and steps that can be taken to restore and grow communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this virus.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on our nation, and has been particularly harmful to urban communities,” Sen. Melton said. “As we continue to deal with this crisis, it’s important that we’re engaging in important discussions that offer solutions to assist those who have been hit hardest this year.

“I’m happy to be joined by Dr. Chris Pernell who can lend expertise about this virus, as well as testing and vaccines which are slated to begin their first round of circulation for health care professionals soon.”

Special guest Dr. Chris Pernell from CNN and MSNBC will be joining the discussion to lend her voice on the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 testing, vaccines and more. She serves as a frequent contributor across television, radio and print media, leveraging her lived experiences and expertise as America’s public health physician and health equity champion.

This event was created in partnership with the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and the Gary NAACP.

Sen. Melton and Dr. Pernell’s community conversation on ‘Combating COVID-19 in Urban Communities’ can be streamed live this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST or 6:30 p.m. EST at: https://www.facebook.com/seneddiemelton

Sen. Melton represents Indiana Senate District 3 which encompasses portions of Lake County. District 3 communities include Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Ainsworth, Merrillville and Crown Point. For more information on Sen. Melton, his legislative agenda or other State Senate business call 1-800 382-9467 or visit www.IN.gov/s3