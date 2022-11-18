Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MELTON RUNNING FOR MAYOR

MELTON

Sen. Eddie Melton, a native of Gary and Assistant Minority Leader of the Indiana State Senate announced his candidacy for Mayor of Gary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at his new campaign headquarters.

Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton was born and raised in Gary, Indiana as the son of a railroad worker and a proud Steelworks Local 188 Union member.

Eddie attended Jefferson Elementary, Beckman Junior High and graduated from Horace Mann High School before pursuing a degree in business management at Kentucky State University. After college, he returned to the one place that felt like home: Gary. He continued his education at Calumet College of St. Joseph, where he earned a degree in organizational management and joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Early in his career, Eddie served as community initiative officer for the Legacy Foundation, a community foundation in Northwest Indiana. He later served as the manager of Corporate Citizen and Community Relations for Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

In addition to these positions, Eddie served as chairman of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males, the State Board of Education, representing the First Congressional District of Indiana.

Eddie lives in Gary, Indiana with his wife Crystal and their four children.

