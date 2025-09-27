Melton Joins Mayors in Endorsing Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Action Plan

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton joined leaders from across North America last week in supporting a sweeping economic and environmental strategy designed to position the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River region as a global model for sustainable growth.

On September 24, mayors from the United States and Canada, along with Indigenous leaders, unveiled the Economic Transformation Action Plan (ETAP), a 10-year blueprint that seeks to attract investment, create jobs, and protect the region’s freshwater resources. The initiative rebrands the area as the “Fresh Coast Economic Corridor,” highlighting its potential to be one of the fastest-growing economies in North America.

The plan was launched in New York City with mayors including Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Valérie Plante of Montréal, Justin Bibb of Cleveland, and Paul Ainslie, deputy mayor of Toronto. Mayor Melton’s attendance underscored Gary’s role as part of a region that holds 84 percent of North America’s surface freshwater and supports the world’s third-largest regional economy.

A Blueprint for the Future

The Cities Initiative, a coalition of more than 350 municipal and Indigenous leaders, developed ETAP through its Mayors Commission on Economic Transformation. The plan identifies 17 strategies and 76 specific actions, supported by 12 program concepts. Collectively, these measures are designed to strengthen infrastructure, modernize the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, build a sustainable clean energy grid, and redevelop waterfronts into accessible, vibrant spaces.

By 2035, the plan sets ambitious benchmarks that organizers say will ensure both prosperity and sustainability for the region:

• Attract 500,000 new businesses committed to sustainability.

• Create 18 million jobs for residents.

• Avoid any increase in consumptive water loss.

• Improve water quality ratings from “fair” to “good.”

• Reduce carbon emissions by 300 million metric tons.

Mayor Melton’s Message

Mayor Melton emphasized the urgency of acting at a time when global freshwater supplies are under strain. “Global fresh water is dwindling rapidly, yet here in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Region we have an opportunity to lead,” he said. “The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative’s Economic Transformation Action Plan ensures we attract investment, create millions of jobs and protect the fresh water that defines our communities”.

For Gary, which sits on the southern tip of Lake Michigan, Melton said participation in the plan represents not only a chance to safeguard water resources but also an opportunity for job creation and investment in a city seeking long-term economic revitalization. Water from Lake Michigan sustains industries, provides drinking water, and supports recreational activities. Melton noted that the Action Plan strengthens Gary’s ability to manage this resource responsibly while securing economic opportunities for residents.

Breaking Down the 2035 Goals

1. Attract 500,000 new sustainable businesses

Organizers hope to recruit half a million new businesses that share a commitment to environmentally responsible practices. These may include renewable energy developers, advanced manufacturers, and technology startups. For Gary, this could mean new industries along the lakefront and in industrial parks that align with green standards. Such investment would not only diversify the city’s economy but also create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to participate in supply chains built around sustainability.

2. Create 18 million jobs

Job creation is the centerpiece of ETAP. Across the region, officials estimate the plan could generate 18 million new positions, ranging from construction and clean energy to research and waterfront development. Gary residents could benefit from both direct employment and indirect opportunities as industries expand. Training and workforce development will be critical, and Melton has suggested that Gary must ensure residents are prepared to seize new roles in emerging sectors.

3. Avoid increases in consumptive water loss

The Great Lakes already face challenges from pollution, overuse, and climate stress. ETAP sets a clear standard: economic expansion should not come at the cost of increased water withdrawals. For Gary, this means stricter safeguards around Lake Michigan usage, along with investments in water treatment and efficiency. Avoiding additional water loss is not just an environmental concern—it protects drinking water supplies and ensures long-term stability for industries that depend on reliable access.

4. Improve water quality from “fair” to “good”

Water quality remains uneven across the Great Lakes. Some areas struggle with agricultural runoff, invasive species, or outdated infrastructure. ETAP sets a regional goal of improving water quality to at least a “good” rating. In Gary, that could translate into new investment in stormwater systems, shoreline restoration, and pollution controls. Cleaner water would improve not only public health but also tourism and recreation, creating ripple effects for the local economy.

5. Reduce emissions by 300 million metric tons

Finally, the plan recognizes that economic growth must go hand in hand with climate responsibility. The goal of reducing carbon emissions by 300 million metric tons represents a massive regional shift toward renewable energy, cleaner transportation, and modernized industrial practices. For Gary, with its industrial legacy, this could mean both challenges and opportunities: older plants may need to modernize, but new industries could grow in sectors such as solar, wind, and clean manufacturing.

Regional Momentum

Other leaders echoed similar sentiments at the launch. Mayor Johnson of Chicago said the region “has what it takes to attract sustainable industries, create millions of jobs and prove that economic prosperity and freshwater stewardship can go together.” Montréal’s Mayor Plante described the plan as a turning point that ensures water quality and supply will be central to economic progress, while Cleveland’s Mayor Bibb called the effort a “historic milestone” achieved through cross-border cooperation.

Deputy Mayor Ainslie of Toronto added that the plan would help create resilient, connected cities capable of competing globally. The strong show of support illustrated how cities across state, provincial, and national borders view the Action Plan as both an economic and environmental imperative.

Indigenous leaders, including Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige of the Anishinabek Nation, were also present, underscoring the importance of freshwater stewardship to Indigenous communities who have long managed these resources sustainably.

Looking Ahead

The Cities Initiative has signed agreements with the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus and the Council of the Great Lakes Region to support the plan’s implementation. Several other partner organizations have also expressed formal support, signaling broad collaboration across governments and communities.

For Gary residents, the plan could mean greater access to sustainable industries and opportunities to participate in a larger regional economy. At the same time, it reflects the city’s responsibility as a steward of Lake Michigan, a source of drinking water and recreation for millions of people.

In a world where water scarcity is increasingly a global crisis, the Great Lakes region represents both a rare advantage and a responsibility. The Action Plan, supporters argue, is not simply about jobs and investment—it is about redefining what responsible growth looks like in the 21st century.

As Mayor Melton made clear, Gary’s place in this effort is not just symbolic but strategic. In a time when cities are competing for industries, people, and resources, Gary’s participation signals a commitment to building a future where prosperity and preservation go hand in hand.

For more details on the Economic Transformation Action Plan, visit glslcities.org/etap.