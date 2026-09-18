Melton halts data centers for one year

Mayor Eddie D. Melton on September 16, 2026, issued an executive order imposing a one-year moratorium on new data center development in Gary, giving the city time to examine how the rapidly expanding industry could affect electricity, water, infrastructure, economic development and residents’ quality of life before allowing a project to move forward.

Gary currently has no operating data centers and no publicly announced data center project under development. Melton said that puts the city in a position to establish safeguards before a developer arrives rather than trying to address potential problems after a project has been approved or built.

“This is not about being against technology or innovation. It is about making sure Gary does not make a permanent decision about a rapidly evolving industry before we fully understand its long-term consequences,” Melton said in announcing the order. “Because we do not currently have data centers in Gary, we have an opportunity to be thoughtful and deliberate about what we allow into our community and under what conditions.”

The moratorium pauses city approval of new data center development for one year while Gary reviews expected electricity demand and possible effects on residential and commercial utility customers; water consumption; health and environmental considerations; infrastructure requirements and potential city costs; emergency preparedness and resiliency; and projected tax revenue, jobs and capital investment. The city also plans to examine risks associated with the continued expansion of artificial intelligence, which is driving much of the demand for large-scale computing facilities.

The order reaches beyond projects physically located within Gary. According to the city’s description of the executive order, the review also applies to a data center outside the city if it proposes to connect directly or indirectly to, or materially increase demand on, infrastructure, utilities, systems or services owned, operated, controlled or provided by Gary. That provision could become significant as data center development expands elsewhere in Northwest Indiana.

The issue is not new to Gary. Residents raised questions about data centers during Gary Common Council discussions earlier this year, including concerns about transparency, electricity and water consumption and the terms under which a project might be allowed. Gary Advocates for Responsible Development member Carolyn McCrady publicly called for a one-year moratorium during council discussions in March and June. Council Vice President Darren Washington has said he sees potential value in smaller data centers, including projects of 100 megawatts or less, while urging caution about their size and impact.

The debate also comes little more than a month after the August 11 storm that caused widespread and, in some Gary neighborhoods, prolonged power outages across Northwest Indiana. Melton has connected the city’s review to questions about electricity demand and grid reliability. Those concerns carry additional weight as NIPSCO parent NiSource prepares to serve major new data center loads elsewhere in its system. The Gary moratorium does not determine whether a future data center would cause outages or higher utility bills; instead, it gives the city a year to study those questions before approving development.

Melton said Gary will use the moratorium to consult residents, businesses, utility and infrastructure stakeholders, technology experts, economic development organizations and other parties before determining what rules should govern any future data center proposal. He also called for federal policymakers to consider safeguards around the continued development of artificial intelligence.

“AI has enormous potential to transform our economy and improve our lives,” Melton said. “But the speed at which this technology is advancing demands that we ask serious questions about safety, accountability, infrastructure, energy consumption, privacy, and the broader impact on our communities and workforce.”

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton discuss his decision to impose a one-year moratorium on new data center development in the city during his September 16, 2026, announcement.

Gary’s action comes amid a broader state and national debate over the benefits and costs of data centers. Indiana has aggressively courted the industry with a sales and use tax exemption on qualifying equipment and energy that can last up to 25 years, or up to 50 years for investments exceeding $750 million. At the same time, communities across Indiana have adopted or considered moratoriums as residents and local officials examine electricity demand, water use, noise, land use and public costs. Indianapolis approved a moratorium on new data center development through 2027, and Boone County adopted a one-year pause. Nationally, on September 16, the U.S. House voted 417-3 for the bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act, which directs state utility regulators to consider whether large electricity users such as data centers should bear the additional infrastructure costs required to serve them rather than shifting those costs to other customers. The measure still must proceed through the Senate before it could become law.

The economic case for data centers remains part of the discussion. Supporters point to major capital investment, construction activity and tax revenue, while critics question whether permanent employment levels justify the demands some large facilities can place on electricity, water and other infrastructure. Indiana’s incentive structure reflects the state’s effort to attract the industry, but the growing number of local pauses shows that communities are increasingly seeking their own conditions before accepting projects.

Melton said Gary is not closing the door on future investment. Rather, the administration intends to use the next year to determine what protections and development standards would be required if a data center proposal comes before the city.

“Gary welcomes responsible investment, innovation, and economic opportunities that benefit our community,” Melton said. “But development must work for Gary. We will not sacrifice the reliability of our infrastructure, the quality of life of our residents, or the long-term future of this city simply because an industry is moving quickly.”