Melton for Mayor campaign launches Gary quality of life survey

The Melton Campaign has launched the Gary Quality of Life Survey to solicit feedback from residents on expectations of city services, the state of the local economy and the overall quality of life in Gary. All citizens of Gary are invited to participate.

“Surveys like these are incredibly valuable for understanding the perspectives of the community we serve, for measuring progress on key outcomes, and for setting priorities for future work,” Sen. Eddie Melton said. “The value of the data does depend on broad participation and we are hoping that every citizen uses this opportunity to let us know what they think.”

The survey is available online and takes approximately 5 minutes to complete. Interested residents can access the survey at eddiemelton.com/survey. A printed version is available by calling (219) 413-2021.

