Melton celebrates successful signage unveiling at Jackson 5 family home

State Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary) hosted an unveiling ceremony in Gary, Indiana at the Jackson 5 family home. Sen. Melton was joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Marlon and Tito Jackson, Indiana Department of Transportation representatives and other elected officials and dignitaries in his celebratory unveiling of the directional signage highlighting the “Home of the Jackson 5.” Following the event, Sen. Melton released the following remarks:

“With the Hard Rock Casino’s grand opening this week, Gary is poised for a boom in economic growth and development, and this has been an exciting week of showcasing Gary’s potential and highlighting the gems already in our community,” Sen. Melton said. “One of the gems that make our community unique is the home of the world-famous Jackson 5 family located in our city.

“It was an honor to unveil the new directional signage to their childhood home, especially with Marlon and Tito Jackson joining us. Their family has contributed so much to our world and it’s an honor to be able to recognize them and celebrate the community where they grew up. With the strategic placement of the new sign near major highways, Gary will hopefully see a spur in development and tourism, and a boost in support for local businesses in the midtown area of Gary.”