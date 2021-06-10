Mega Millions winning ticket for $56M jackpot sold at Crestwood, IL gas station

Lottery win is largest in Illinois since 2017

ABC7 Chicago

If you bought a lottery ticket lately in the south suburbs, you might just want to check that ticket.

A $56-million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Citgo at 13830 South Pulaski in Crestwood.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday’s drawing were 9-22-39-41-54 and Mega Ball 19.

This is the largest lottery jackpot won in Illinois since 2017. The gas station also gets a prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 Chicago.