Mega Millions, Powerball and Lotto jackpots up for grabs this weekend 

Illinois Lottery players have three chances to win three massive jackpots this weekend.

Last night’s Mega Millions jackpot was $162 million and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has ballooned to $596 million. 

Also for Saturday night’s drawing, the Lotto jackpot has climbed to $23.45 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in more than seven years. 

The last time the Lotto jackpot was more than this was in 2016, when a Circle K convenience store and gas station in New Lenox sold a $27 million winning ticket for the March 17 Lotto drawing.

So far this year, 14 lucky Illinoisans have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions, Powerball or Lotto games.

With 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only $2 jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and players can add the Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-top prize winnings.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

